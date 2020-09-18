A Brief History of Protests and Uprisings in Minnesota

× Expand six images of uprisings

While the rage in the wake of George Floyd’s murder is still being quantified—more than 400 allegations (and counting) of excessive force and misconduct by the Minneapolis Police Department; millions in property damage; nearly 150 buildings burned, dozens down to the ground—we wondered where our most recent period of civil unrest fits in historically. So this month, we’re taking a look at Minnesota’s long history of protests, riots, strikes, and uprisings.

1862

Images courtesy of Niday Picture Library / Alamy Stock Photo Dakota war

With their provisions either destroyed by pestilence or held by the U.S. government, four young Dakota men steal eggs from a settlement in Acton and murder five settlers. Dakota chiefs Red Middle Voice, Sakpedan, and Taoyateduta reluctantly decide to rise up.

1876

Aft

Everett Collection Custer

er Custer’s defeat at Little Bighorn, rumors of “Indian uprisings” blow across the prairie. In Tordenskjold Township, a group of Civil War vets erect plowed-sod structure they name “Fort Juelson.” Farmers fortify themselves.

1916

Members of the Industrial Workers of the World strike on the Iron Range for better wages and workplace reform. The mining companies hire 1,000 armed guards; 3 deaths occur. The strike is broken when the sheriff arrests IWW leadership.

1918

Africa Studio/shutterstock Feather

During the last years of WWI, anti-German sentiment infects Minnesota. An angry mob from Luverne kidnaps German American farmer John Meints. He is tarred and feathered at the South Dakota border. They threaten to hang him if he ever returns to Minnesota.

1920

Minnesota Historical Society Duluth Lynching

A Duluth girl accuses a group of workers in the John Robinson Circus of sexual assault. Every Black worker in the show is detained by the police before a mob breaks into the jail, kidnaps three Black prisoners, tries them in a kangaroo court, and hangs them one by one in front of the Shrine Auditorium.

1931

World War I vet Arthur Lee and his wife, Edith, buy a house at 4600 Columbus Avenue South in Minneapolis. A crowd of 3,000 assembles to protest their new Black neighbors, and police are called to protect the Lees’ house. They refuse to move for years.

1934

Minnesota Historical Society 1934 truckers union strike

Governor Floyd B. Olson negotiates an end to a violent truckers union strike in May, but the truckers strike again. On July 20, now known as “Bloody Friday,” the police open fire, wounding 67 workers and killing 2. Olson calls in the National Guard and declares martial law.

1959

After a month-long meatpacking-workers strike in Albert Lea, Wilson and Co. hires 500 local farmers as scabs. The 1,100 striking United Packinghouse workers slash tires, smash corncribs, and shatter windshields. Governor Orville Freeman calls in the National Guard, with bayonets drawn, to separate the combatants.

1967

When a wig is snatched from a Black woman during the Aquatennial parade, tensions between Jewish and Black residents of north Minneapolis explode. Three nights of looting and arson of Jewish businesses on Plymouth Avenue ensue.

1969

Seventy Black students occupy the U of M bursar and records office. The occupation ends after 24 hours with an agreement that includes the creation of an African American Studies degree at the U.

1970

Less than a year after its founding, FREE (Fight Repression of Erotic Expression), the pioneering gay rights organization, pickets State Radio Services after the station fires one of their members for being gay.

1972

Minnesota Historical Society Dove Button

Antiwar demonstrators block traffic on Washington Ave., and Governor Wendell Anderson deploys the National Guard. Two weeks later, veteran and peace activist John Kerry joins Senator Eugene McCarthy for the biggest antiwar assembly in state history.

1972–73

Minnesota Historical Society American Indian Movement patch

After its occupation of the BIA in D.C. on the Trail of Broken Treaties, the Minneapolis-based American Indian Movement has a 71 day stand-off with the FBI in Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

1986

Governor Rudy Perpich brings the National Guard to Austin to protect workers crossing the picket line of the months-long Hormel meatpackers strike. Perpich sends the Guard home…right before a riot breaks out.

1997

Dima Sobko/shutterstock Green Bottle

The police chase a suspect into a punk rock show at the Bomb Shelter on Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street in Minneapolis. When the police mace the crowd, the show spills out onto the street and the punks retaliate with rocks and bottles. Thirteen are arrested. Oi!

2002

focal point/shutterstock Upside Down car

Six hundred Gopher hockey fans celebrate the team’s first NCAA hockey championship in 23 years by smashing Dinkytown streetlights, flipping cars, and hurling rocks at police in riot gear. Twenty-three fans are arrested for disorderly conduct and vandalism. Bozo Gopher hockey–related riots will again envelop Dinkytown in 2003 and 2014.

2015

ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo Jamal Clark protest

Jamar Clark is shot and killed by Minneapolis police, and for 18 days protesters camp outside of the Fourth Precinct in north Minneapolis. Protesters lob bricks and Molotov cocktails over the fence, but the only serious injuries occur when two white supremacists open fire on five protesters.