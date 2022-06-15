Minnesota’s Summer Art Fairs

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Art Fair MN
Stone Arch Bridge Festival
Sitting right beside the iconic city landmark, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival brings over 200 artists to the west side of the Mississippi. With tons of local music, markets, and even a car show, you’ll have more than enough to pack into the two days. June 18-19, W. River Parkway, Mpls
Wayzata Art Experience
Go for all the art at this two-day festival in the jewel of Lake Minnetonka. Stay for all the fun, there will be free live music, sailboat rides, and a long roster of arty parties to accompany the fine art and food. June 25-26, Lake St., Wayzata
Grand Marais Art Festival
As a microcosm of the Midwest art scene, this fest features 85 juried artists and is known best for its high quality art, and scenic views of the North Shore. July 9-10, 5th St., Grand Marais
Wine Meets Art Festival
The best wine pairing includes art! Luckily, St. Croix Vineyards will be packed with local artists, crafts and music to enjoy with food and their award-winning wines. July 9-10, Manning Ave., Stillwater
Minnehaha Falls Art Fair
There will be over 150 artist booths and half a dozen food trucks popping up along the falls in July. The zero waste art fest will also have community booths, live music and dance performances all weekend long! July 15-17, Minnehaha Ave., Mpl
Arbor Lakes Art Fair
Held during Maple Grove Days, there’s plenty to do besides perusing work from local artists and artisans. Think about heading out to the medallion hunt, parade and other celebrations. Keep cravings at bay at the restaurants & cafes located at The Shoppes. July 16-17, The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove
Blueberry/Art Festival
This three-day event draws 240 artists, crafters, and makers to Whiteside Park. Not to mention Ely’s annual Operation Blueberry (which starts July 22) of blueberry themed treats for a double dipper of food and art. July 29-31, Whiteside Park, Ely
Loring Park Art Festival
Right across from the Walker, the ponds and gardens of Loring Park are the perfect backdrop for browsing art. With 140 artists selling original work, musicians and performances, children's activities and food, there will be something for everyone. July 30-31, Willow St., Mpls
Uptown Art Fair
One of the most attended events in Minnesota (second only to the State Fair) this is the biggest art fair in the Twin Cities. It brings over 350 artists, amazing food, entertainment, and activities to the heart of Uptown. August 5-7, Hennepin Ave., Mpls
Powderhorn Art Fair
Set in scenic Powderhorn Park, the art fair represents over 150 juried artists spanning across 20 mediums. This year, there will be new immersive art installations and a beer garden plus over a dozen food vendors. August 6-7, 35th St., Mpls
Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival
The relatively new, free, and unique downtown art experience celebrates street art in all of its forms. The 4th annual iteration will be the largest one yet with more performing artists than ever and a headlining concert with the artist to be announced. August 13-14, downtown Mpls
Art in the Garden
This unique intersection of artistry and nature has live music and works of art all surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. August 19-21, Arboretum Dr., Chaska
Art in Bayfront Park
This weekend art fair is situated right on the panoramic Lake Superior waterfront in Duluth. Art lovers can find high quality art from local and regional artists across multiple mediums. Stay cool with food, wine and beer. August 20-21, Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth