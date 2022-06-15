Minnesota’s Summer Art Fairs

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Art Fair MN

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Sitting right beside the iconic city landmark, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival brings over 200 artists to the west side of the Mississippi. With tons of local music, markets, and even a car show, you’ll have more than enough to pack into the two days. June 18-19, W. River Parkway, Mpls

Wayzata Art Experience

Go for all the art at this two-day festival in the jewel of Lake Minnetonka. Stay for all the fun, there will be free live music, sailboat rides, and a long roster of arty parties to accompany the fine art and food. June 25-26, Lake St., Wayzata

Grand Marais Art Festival

As a microcosm of the Midwest art scene, this fest features 85 juried artists and is known best for its high quality art, and scenic views of the North Shore. July 9-10, 5th St., Grand Marais

Wine Meets Art Festival

The best wine pairing includes art! Luckily, St. Croix Vineyards will be packed with local artists, crafts and music to enjoy with food and their award-winning wines. July 9-10, Manning Ave., Stillwater

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

There will be over 150 artist booths and half a dozen food trucks popping up along the falls in July. The zero waste art fest will also have community booths, live music and dance performances all weekend long! July 15-17, Minnehaha Ave., Mpl

Arbor Lakes Art Fair

Held during Maple Grove Days, there’s plenty to do besides perusing work from local artists and artisans. Think about heading out to the medallion hunt, parade and other celebrations. Keep cravings at bay at the restaurants & cafes located at The Shoppes. July 16-17, The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove

Blueberry/Art Festival

This three-day event draws 240 artists, crafters, and makers to Whiteside Park. Not to mention Ely’s annual Operation Blueberry (which starts July 22) of blueberry themed treats for a double dipper of food and art. July 29-31, Whiteside Park, Ely

Loring Park Art Festival

Right across from the Walker, the ponds and gardens of Loring Park are the perfect backdrop for browsing art. With 140 artists selling original work, musicians and performances, children's activities and food, there will be something for everyone. July 30-31, Willow St., Mpls

Uptown Art Fair

One of the most attended events in Minnesota (second only to the State Fair) this is the biggest art fair in the Twin Cities. It brings over 350 artists, amazing food, entertainment, and activities to the heart of Uptown. August 5-7, Hennepin Ave., Mpls

Powderhorn Art Fair

Set in scenic Powderhorn Park, the art fair represents over 150 juried artists spanning across 20 mediums. This year, there will be new immersive art installations and a beer garden plus over a dozen food vendors. August 6-7, 35th St., Mpls

Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival

The relatively new, free, and unique downtown art experience celebrates street art in all of its forms. The 4th annual iteration will be the largest one yet with more performing artists than ever and a headlining concert with the artist to be announced. August 13-14, downtown Mpls

Art in the Garden

This unique intersection of artistry and nature has live music and works of art all surrounded by the beauty of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. August 19-21, Arboretum Dr., Chaska

Art in Bayfront Park

This weekend art fair is situated right on the panoramic Lake Superior waterfront in Duluth. Art lovers can find high quality art from local and regional artists across multiple mediums. Stay cool with food, wine and beer. August 20-21, Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth