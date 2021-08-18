Minnesota State Fair Won't Mandate Face Masks in Updated Guidance

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams State Fairgrounds Entrance

The Minnesota State Fair released updated guidance on its COVID-19 policy on Wednesday, saying that while it strongly urges masking, it will not be required. The fair also won't require vaccination proof or a recent negative COVID-19 test for entry, or set attendance limits.

"The Minnesota State Fair needs every fair fan to do their part and most of all, do the right thing," the announcement states. "The current health situation is not an ideal backdrop for the Great Minnesota Get-Together tradition. We understand that by urging rather than requiring people to follow current guidance, many of our usual fair fans will not be comfortable attending. We ask that those who attend do so because they are willing to follow our health guidance—not because it’s mandated, but because it’s the right thing to do."

The Minnesota Department of Health is advising people who are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19, immunocompromised, or caregivers to reduce their risk by avoiding large gatherings and wearing a face mask wherever social distancing is not possible. MDH also recommends that people who attend large events get tested for COVID-19 three to five days afterward.

"We are largely an outdoor event with plenty of eating and drinking," the statement continues. "Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do what’s right. Particularly if you go inside, simply put a face covering on for the time you’re shopping or visiting an exhibit." The fair says it added space in some high-traffic areas with "hundreds of benches and tables" to encourage people to social distance.

Masks will be required, regardless of vaccine status, at the Care & Assistance and First Aid buildings, and the North End Event Center to donate blood or get a vaccine. MDH, Ramsey County, and Homeland Health will offer free vaccines during the fair, without requiring identification or insurance. Masks will be available at the entrance gates, information booths, and certain building entrances. It will also be necessary to mask up in order to ride a trolley for those not vaccinated.

The State Fair suggests people attend on weekdays rather than the typically more crowded weekends to lower risk. The fair will also release a "Gopher Gauge" on its website in the coming days to track daily attendance.

A "variety of local, state and federal agencies," including the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, will provide security. New this year, the fair will also have walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates.

The Centers for Disease Control currently lists nearly every county in Minnesota as at high or substantial risk for community transmission of COVID-19, and recommends masking for all people, regardless of vaccination status, in those areas.

The fair and its vendors are also struggling to find enough workers, just a week before opening day on Aug. 26.