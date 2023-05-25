Minnesota Songkran Festival Celebrates Thai Culture

× Expand Minnesota Songkran Festival Minnesota Songkran Festival

The Minnesota Songkran Festival, marking the beginning of the Thai New Year, is back on May 27 and 28, located at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. The festival will follow a similar format to past years, hosting cultural performances and international food vendors right in the lawn outside the building. The festival is a celebration of Thai culture and food, and is free to all those who want to attend.

The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota organizes the event every year, aiming to promote “the beauty of cultural diversity,” according to the festival’s website. Over the course of two days, visitors will get the chance to experience musical performances, dances, foods like curry and mango sticky rice, and various cultural traditions.

New this year, the festival will offer a Thai boxing demonstration plus an appearance from Miss Universe Thailand. Visitors can also expect a papaya eating contest, rides on tuk-tuks, Thai costume rentals, a photo booth, and more.

The Minnesota Thai Festival promises to be a lively event as Songkran, or the Thai New Year, is one of the most celebrated holidays in Thai culture. So immerse yourself in a different culture at Minnesota’s largest Thai Festival.