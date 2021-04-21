How Minnesotans Searched for Love in a Pandemic

× Expand Shutterstock Couple Kissing with Face Masks Illustration

The pandemic halted many things, but dating is not one. Thanks to dating apps and good old-fashioned meet-cutes, Minnesotans are still putting themselves out there and hitting relationship milestones—it just looks a little different. “There’s more of a finality to it,” says marriage and family therapist Ben Hoogland. “It takes so much energy to connect with people in general that there’s a new level of seriousness.” So what does the dating pool look like in 2021? We asked a few people in the deep end.

Brian and Kaly taking a selfie at sunset

“Brian and I went on a couple dates around February 2020, and then I traveled to Europe and had to quarantine when I got back. But then the world was shutting down and we didn’t want to get sick, so we had FaceTime dates. I’m someone who loves to play games, so we did trivia and conversation-starter question games, or we’d bake something together over FaceTime. Or we’d get each other surprise gifts on Amazon. We didn’t actually see each other again until mid-April.” —Kaly Kohns, engineer

“The pandemic has led to deeper conversations, because the kind of typical small talk isn’t interesting anymore. You know, like, What have you been up to the past few weeks? or, What’s a trip you took recently? Nothing’s new. So I think it’s led to more conversations about more meaningful topics that would play a role in establishing a longer-term relationship.” —Cameron Holl, law student

couple on deck with blue sky background

“2020, personally and for most people, was hard—but it made my boyfriend, who I met over the summer, and I talk about the hard stuff early on in our relationship. We talked about politics, our beliefs, and how we handle conflict. The pandemic gives you a lot to think about and decisions to make together. But meeting someone now, going through it together, brought us closer.” —Claire Christenson, administrative assistant

“Once the pandemic hit, I stopped dating completely until July. Then we could go have a picnic, go for a walk, or do something active but distanced. I’ve been a little pickier with people I meet in person, but it served me well. Before, sometimes, I’d meet someone after talking for just a few days, and then be like, Oh god, I’m not doing that again, that was awful. As long as you express your boundaries, it’s still doable, but it’s definitely harder and weirder.” —Emily Donovan*, medical scribe

couple taking a selfie

“We got four dates in before everything shut down in March, and we stayed together. There was this odd trepidation with meeting each other’s parents and friends—not just meeting them, but the possibility that along with bringing my boyfriend home, we’d also be bringing COVID. But I can’t wait to go on a first real dinner date, at some point. Or maybe it would be nice to go to a movie together.” —Marcus Peterson, medical records clerk

“I was supposed to leave for the Peace Corps in March, and I was seeing a woman casually in the month or two before I was supposed to leave. Then COVID hit, and I got delayed, and I ended up without a job, house, or plan. And it was basically like—I could live with my family or my girlfriend, and I chose my girlfriend. I never expected I’d live with someone after dating for two months, but honestly, it’s working out really well.” —Anna Johnson*, engineer

“The pandemic forced us to enjoy more of the natural spaces of the city. That’s my ideal way to date anyway—I don’t want to sit in a restaurant. It made me more intentional and creative. I had some more unique dates, like the time I borrowed my parents’ kayaks and strapped them to the top of my Kia Forte. Because you couldn’t plan as much—because everything was unplannable—it was nice to find a partner who was down for whatever, whether the kayaks slid off the car or not.” —Nick Shaughnessy, med student

*denotes name has been changed for privacy.