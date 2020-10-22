Minnesota Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

× Expand Grid of all the images in the article

1849

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Little Grey Cloud

Dakota Sioux Chief Wapasha III’s granddaughter, Little Grey Cloud, passes away. Years later, she is exhumed from a burial mound on the land between the Minnesota River and Cedar Bridge and moved to Sioux reservation lands. Reports of a spectral figure with a green lantern haunting what is now known as Grey Cloud Island persist to this day.

1873

The day after the Great Blizzard of 1873, a Mr. Cosper of Seward Township returns to his farm after a futile search for friend John Weston, who was lost in the storm. He opens the door only to find Weston. “I thought you were frozen to death!” Cosper exclaims. “I am,” Weston deadpans, “and you will find my body a mile and a half northwest of Hersey!” Sure enough, the next spring, someone does.

1875

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Fouepaugh mansion

When the wife of dry goods merchant Joseph Forepaugh discovers he’s impregnated their maid, Molly, she takes the kids and abandons their St. Paul mansion. Distraught, Molly hangs herself in an upstairs room. Eventually the mansion becomes a French restaurant, and decades of diners don’t know what’s creepier, the escargot or gentle pacing overhead.

1897

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society rope

Ex-con John Moshik recruits local roustabout John Lemke to help him rob travelers going through Camden. Lemke gets cold feet, then Moshik makes them colder. Moshik is hanged for murder on the fifth floor of Minneapolis City Hall. It remains the only execution ever held inside the building, and many think Moshik still hangs around milking that fact to this day.

1898

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Hotel with the word Boo

The last open conflict between Native Americans and the U.S. Army erupts at the Battle of Sugar Point. Dead soldiers are placed in a makeshift morgue in a hotel basement in Walker. For inscrutable reasons, their ghosts end up haunting a jukebox in the basement bowling alley of the Chase on the Lake hotel down the street.

1915

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Bishop Patrick Hoffron

As Bishop Patrick Heffron delivers morning mass to a mainly empty chapel at Saint Mary’s College, Father Louis Lesches storms in and shoots him twice. Heffron survives, and Lesches is committed to an asylum. Decades later, Saint Mary’s students still hear the gentle rap of Lesches’s gold-tipped cane late at night in Heffron Hall.

1924

Forty-one miners perish under a rising slimy ooze in the Milford Mine near Crosby. Their remains are recovered, and the mine eventually reopens. The new miners are astonished to encounter the deceased foreman, Clinton Harris, and his phantom whistle 200 feet below ground.

1934

Stokkete Man in hat with playing card

A lone waitress witnesses a gangster gun down his three peers at a card table at the Castle Royal nightclub in the Wabasha Street caves. When the St. Paul PD arrives, she’s told to wait by the door. The cops emerge only to tell her never to prank them again. She runs back into the cave to find the bodies have vanished, because, well, GHOSTS.

1944

Vadimmmus Valentine card with fire

The Calumet Inn in Pipestone has already burned once in its history, but a fire on Valentine’s Day creates its enduring tourist trap—room 308. Especially ghoulish sorts can bunk with 308’s ghost, Charlie, in the room he never left.

1945

A woman waits for her boyfriend to return from fighting in WWII at the old Greyhound Bus Depot on First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. When she’s informed that he perished in combat and won’t be arriving, she hangs herself in the bathroom. To this day, patrons using the ladies’ room at what is now First Avenue attest to encountering a spectral woman wearing a green jacket.

1967

Guthrie Theater usher Richard Miller kills himself. He is buried in his usher uniform, but his presence is felt in row 18 of the original Guthrie for years after.

1974

The City of Owatonna redevelops a portion of the grounds of what once was the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children. Today, residents of “West Hills” are dismayed to hear the disembodied laughter of what they fear to be long since departed orphans.

1986

Alexapicso Red Baseball cap

On Halloween, five St. Olaf students break into a natural cave on the backside of a campus hill. When a decaying air shaft collapses, one of them is buried alive. Forevermore, a boy in a red baseball cap haunts the residents of his old room in Thorson Hall.

1996

Sam Rowan, a security guard at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, is making his rounds when he senses the approach of what he calls a “free-standing shadow.” “I had the impression it was female,” he says. Mia employees connect the dark figure to the Connecticut Room, a period room decorated with salvage from an 18th-century New Haven home.

2019

Zef Art Haunted Basement

The Haunted Basement, for years guilty of exploiting the bad vibes at the Soap Factory building on the Mississippi, is rebooted in a vastly more ghastly abandoned space: the old Herberger’s at Rosedale Center.

2019

Artyustudio Night vision goggles

Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures comes to Sauk Centre to make an episode about the alleged demonic activity taking place in the Palmer House Hotel. The show’s hosts terrify the hotel’s employees with their night vision goggles and thermal cameras.