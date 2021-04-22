Minnesota Reacts to Derek Chauvin Verdict

× Expand Photo by Steve Marsh Hennepin County Government Center

The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May.

The historic trial lasted for seven weeks, with 44 witnesses giving testimony over 14 days. It took the jury of 12 less than two full days of deliberations to reach a verdict. Chauvin did not testify, having invoked his Fifth Amendment right. Now that the trial is over, the Minnesota National Guard is leaving.

The scene outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis was energetic and celebratory, with people banging pots and pans and cars honking horns on the street as Chauvin became the first cop in the state found guilty of murder. Hundreds poured into George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago after the verdict was read, to exhale and release before the work ahead.

Sentencing in the trial is expected to begin in eight weeks, and Chauvin will likely get at least 12 years in prison. The other former officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s murder, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, are scheduled to be tried on August 23 for second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

"I would not call today's verdict justice, however justice implies true restoration," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution, said at a press conference shortly after the verdict was announced. "But it is accountability which is the first step towards justice and now the cause of justice is in your hands."

On Wednesday, the Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department was opening an investigation to determine if the Minneapolis Police Department “engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing.” This comes after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights began a similar civil investigation last summer.

“The City Council’s oversight of the Minneapolis Police Department has been historically constrained by the City Charter and state law and we welcome new tools to pursue transformational, structural changes to how the City provides for public safety,” the Minneapolis City Council said in a joint statement.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act recently passed a House vote and is currently in the Senate. The reform bill would end qualified immunity, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and establish national standards for using force.

“Let’s lean into this moment and let’s make sure that this moment will be documented for our children as they continue on the journey to justice knowing that the blood of George Floyd will give them a trail to find a way to a better America,” Ben Crump, the attorney for Floyd’s family said. In March, the City of Minneapolis reached a record $27 million settlement with the family.

“We can’t stop here. In order to deliver real change and reform we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will ever happen to occur again,” President Biden said.

× Convicting Dereck Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is a moment of accountability, and also a moment to recommit ourselves to the movement for racial justice his tragic murder sparked. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) April 20, 2021

It’s been a heavy year. We here at Black Visions are holding our community in our hearts today as the verdict of the Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd has come out. pic.twitter.com/PrsVv2IuEU — Black Visions (@BlackVisionsMN) April 20, 2021

“One verdict cannot bring back George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Philando Castile, and so many other Black lives we have lost. It cannot transform an entire system that enables those who swore to protect and serve to contradict that oath as they take the lives of our family members, loved ones, and friends,” Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a statement.

“It gives us a little more hope. Hope that has carried Black people through the darkness and despair that COVID-19 has wrought. Hope to keep fighting for justice, to keep struggling for fairness and equality. Hope that coalition building has more momentum. Hope that intersectionality becomes more than a buzzword but a way of life,” Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said. “It is only through coalition building that we will once and for all end racism in this community and in this country.”