Minnesota Ranked Tenth Most Generous State in GoFundMe Report

In its annual Giving Report released this week, GoFundMe ranked Minnesota as the 10th most generous state for supporting individuals, causes, and organizations this year. The report included the reigning fundraising efforts throughout the year, including the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice, and environmental disaster relief.

The announcement follows Minnesota’s trend of generosity, topping number nine on the list just last year, as reported by the Star Tribune. With important issues hitting close to home in the decade that has been 2020, Minnesota residents have risen to the occasion, mobilizing and keeping in tradition with the generous giving that has become synonymous with the culture.

According to GoFundMe, the state’s top categories of donation were business and community, highlighting the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, the Du Nord Riot Recovery Fund, and the fundraiser for Arik Matson and his family. Outside of the popular site, as reported by the Star Tribune, Minnesotans have also recently set the record for Give to the Max Day, topping over $30 million in donations.

In an effort to bring greater attention to the fundraisers featured on their site, GoFundMe has expanded into GoFundMe Causes, bringing donors, corporate partners, charities, and fundraisers together to support ongoing need. In the report, the company states that “It's important to remember that we’re our best when we come together. As we look toward 2021 and enter the next decade of giving, we can build a more caring world and inspire hope for a better tomorrow.”