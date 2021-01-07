× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Rep. Ilhan Omar

As Congress prepared to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, the building was stormed by a mob of Trump supporters after President Donald Trump instigated them at a rally in front of the White House. Just hours prior, he told them, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.” In a since-removed video that led to a social media ban, he elevated unfounded claims of election fraud before addressing the mob, that included Neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups, with: “We love you, you’re very special.” In Minnesota, hundreds of Trump supporters waited outside the State Capitol before gathering outside the Governor’s mansion. In the end, Biden was still declared the winner.

The attack on the Capitol has currently left four people dead and dozens arrested, and police in D.C. discovered explosives. Members of Congress wore gas masks as they evacuated, as offices were ransacked and selfies taken with police at the scene. No Confederate flag came in sight of the U.S. Capitol during the Civil War, but one was flown inside on Wednesday. The last time the “Temple of Democracy” was stormed was centuries ago, in 1814 when British troops set the building on fire during the War of 1812.

× Watch @robertmooreitv's report from inside the Capitol building as the extraordinary events unfolded in Washington DChttps://t.co/krCQf1uQbx pic.twitter.com/SiWbzF5Nzs — ITV News (@itvnews) January 6, 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has repeatedly faced Trump's racist and xenophobic rhetoric firsthand, began drafting articles of impeachment shortly after the Capitol building was overrun and the Senate was able to flee with the Electoral College ballots. Rep. Cori Bush also swiftly introduced a resolution to investigate and potentially remove House Republicans who supported Trump in contesting the election.

“President Trump misused the power of his office by threatening an elected official with unspecified consequences if he failed to pursue the President’s false claims and attempting to coerce an elected official to commit fraud,” the resolution reads, referring to the phone call recorded between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the President asked him to “find” thousands of votes to overturn the results of the election.

It continues: “On January 6th, 2021, President Trump encouraged individuals to travel to Washington, District of Columbia with the sole purpose of inciting violence and obstructing Congress in engaging in its constitutionally mandated legislative business of certifying the electoral college results of the 2020 election. He incited a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C. to violently attack the United States Capitol while both chambers of Congress were in session.”

In a press conference on Thursday, Rep. Omar discussed the “attempted coup” and her resolution to impeach the President, if the 25th Amendment is not invoked sooner.

× Articles of Impeachment for introduction, so proud of everyone co-leading this effort with us.



We need to move quickly to remove this President from office. pic.twitter.com/vbZtA7g6fc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 7, 2021

“What happened yesterday was unmistakably a violent attempt to interrupt our democratic process. This is what disguises it from legitimate dissent and protest. It was a targeted blow at the most essential process that makes us a democracy, and it was directly and specifically incited by the President of the United States,” Rep. Omar said.

Rep. Omar was in her office when the rioters breached the Capitol, and was able to quickly find safety.

“Every day he remains in Office of the Presidency, overseeing the United States military and nuclear arsenal, is a day the safety of the American people and the world is threatened,” Rep. Omar said. She urged Congress to reconvene immediately so Trump can be impeached, and pointed out the "catastrophic failure" of the police at the Capitol.

“I am terrorized by what happened. But the answer cannot be a broader security structure or deeper police state. We cannot make policies guided by terror. If we do not abide by our principles now, then we cannot really say that we ever did, nor can the answer be simply move on or turn the page, as some have suggested. If history teaches us anything, it is that radical and violent fractions only grow in strength if unchecked. Instead, our primary focus must be full accountability for the dangerous actions of this president, and a bold democratic agenda to make sure it never happens again.”

She went on to say: “We are not like other countries. We are the United States of America. And if what happened yesterday was happening in any other country, leaders in the United States would be calling for the resignation of that President, they would be calling for an expulsion of the members of that body that did what members of our body did.”

“There is nothing magical about our democracy that will rise up and save us. It took hard and dedicated work to build the democratic processes we cherish today. And it will take the hard and dedicated work of people who love this country to protect it. The role that has been cast for President Biden is profound. He's tasked with bringing us back from this brink,” Rep. Omar said.

“This is when we need restorative justice, more than ever. This is when we need radical love, more than ever. We must stay rooted in our love of justice and of human rights and of civil liberties as we respond. And we must as legislators work diligently to ensure that none of this can ever happen again. We cannot breathe a sigh of relief that Trump is gone, and congratulate ourselves for merely surviving. The next Trump will be more content and more clever. The work to prevent the catastrophes we should all be able to see coming starts now.”

Minnesota Political Leaders Respond

“Today, it wasn’t a foreign nation that seized the capitol building and attempted an insurrection. It was citizens of our own country, incited by our president and enabled by many political leaders, who made a direct assault on our democracy,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “In my classroom, I taught my students to see moments like this in a greater historical context. We must do that reflection today. President Trump has fanned the flames of hatred and undermined the sacred American institutions he swore an oath of office to protect. And whether it was through the support or silence of other politicians, he didn’t do it alone.”

“What happened in Washington, D.C. was un-American, but this type of behavior is also contagious. In Washington and here in Minnesota, we are witnessing what happens when lies undermining our democracy are spread by people at the highest levels of power; when hateful, racist, and divisive rhetoric that pits Americans against Americans goes unchecked; and when those who mean to do harm to others are not condemned by the President, but praised and encouraged,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “I am also horrified by the hypocrisy of the rioters in D.C. meeting little resistance by law enforcement as they stormed the Capitol today when compared to the force shown during the Black Lives Matter protests at the White House this summer. We must name this double standard and work to dismantle it if we want to restore faith in our government systems.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and told WCCO the morning after: “What happened yesterday, I just want all Minnesotans to know it was an act of vandalism, it was an act of violence, insurrection. This had been brewing, I had been talking about our need to respect our elections, sometimes referring to what the president wanted as a coup, and sure enough, that’s what these people were literally doing when they marched into the Capitol.”

Sen. Tina Smith released a statement calling on the 25th Amendment to be invoked, and said she would support voting for impeachment again. “I believe it is essential in our democracy that this president is held accountable," she said. “He is dangerous to our democracy and to public safety. You saw that yesterday. Who knows what else he might do in the short time that he has left.”

Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota's Third District has also endorsed articles of impeachment, and pointed out the double standard of white supremacy that allowed many rioters to walk away from the police.

× Capitol Police saved lives & prevented what could have been even worse bloodshed yesterday. Every officer I saw did their job w/honor. But there’s no doubt in my mind that had the seditionists been carrying BLM flags, they’d never have been allowed to breach the Capitol. #truth pic.twitter.com/toeFSZRoKi — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) January 7, 2021

Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota’s Fourth District tweeted that she supports impeachment if the vice president and Cabinet fail to remove Trump.

× If the VP and Cabinet will not act to uphold the Constitution, then Congress must use our constitutional power to impeach and remove President Trump from office. https://t.co/DMRrhtLx2J — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) January 7, 2021

Rep. Angie Craig, whose district represents the south metro, also tweeted her support for members of his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

× The President should not serve another day in office. I encourage members of his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him. We must defend our nation and preserve our democracy. — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) January 7, 2021

So far, Minnesota Republicans have not demanded Trump’s removal from office. The Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn both voted to reject the election results and were called on to be expelled by the Minnesota DFL.