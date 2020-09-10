Minnesota Orchestra Will Bring Its Music Home

× Expand Orchestra Hall

Live music is a love for many Minnesotans and concerts have been greatly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Streams and live broadcasts have become the new norm in many ways and are now a frequent outlet for people to partake in activities they love from the comfort of their own home.

As the season of outdoor concerts at Peavey Plaza is coming to a close, the Minnesota Orchestra is finding new strategies to safely bring live music to their listener’s ears. In a partnership with Twin Cities PBS (TPT) and Classical Minnesota Public Radio the Orchestra will broadcast six Friday night concerts live from Orchestra Hall this fall available for television, radio, and streaming.

The concerts will provide their audiences with an hour of escape, beginning with a performance on October 2 conducted by Music Director Osmo Vänskä. Sarah Hicks will host through minnesotaorchestra.org and TPT and Melissa Ousley will keep the music alive while hosting the events on Classical MPR radio and classicalmpr.org. Additional dates include October 23, November 6 and 20, and December 4 and 18.

While outdoor listening sessions are contingent on warmer weather, alternative solutions such as these will be necessary in order to keep the music alive during Minnesota’s famous winters.

Ways to access: