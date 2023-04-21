Minnesota Orchestra Announces 2023-2024 Season

× Expand Orchestra Hall

The Minnesota Orchestra announced programming for the 2023-2024 season, which will be the first with music director Thomas Søndergård at the helm. The upcoming season features a wide variety of programming aimed at including music lovers and listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

The season will begin with two weeks of inaugural concerts in September and concludes with a pride celebration in June 2024. Performances will feature a series of new and returning faces this season. Those making their Orchestra Hall debut include Ukrainian violinist Valeriy Sokolov and cellist Sterling Elliott. A diverse array of artists are set to collaborate with the Minnesota Orchestra this season, including local musician Nur-D, singer-songwriter Ben Folds, Tony-award-winning actress Audra McDonald, performance group Troupe Vertigo, and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

New works to be performed at the Minnesota Orchestra include a performance by The Sphinx Virtuosi featuring Carlos Simon’s meditative Breathe and an energetic concerto for two basses written by Xavier Foley, Dub-Sanjo, a work that reinterprets traditional Korean music with fresh harmonies and textures, written by Minnesota Orchestra Composer Institute alumnus Texu Kim, the U.S. premiere of Eleanor Alberga’s Rise Up, O Sun!, and the Orchestra’s first performance of a symphony by American composer Adolphus Hailstork.

Three Symphony in 60 programs will be held throughout the season for orchestra newbies. These hour-long concerts are designed to be short and approachable for those unfamiliar with the orchestra. Live performances of film scores accompanied by screenings of their film counterparts will be played throughout the season. The lineup is as follows: Get Out, Home Alone, Frozen in Concert (performed live for the first time at Orchestra Hall), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Additional programming include wellness offerings focused on pairing instrumental music with yoga and mindfulness, educational and family programming, and the return of Emmy-award-winning series This is Minnesota Orchestra.

Check out the season calendar for additional information regarding performances and ticket pricing.