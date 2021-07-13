The M Announces Water-Themed Exhibit

× Expand Courtesy of The M The M

The Minnesota Museum of American Art's latest exhibit explores the depths of the state's relationship to water. "Many Waters: A Minnesota Biennial" opens from July 24 to October 2, with the juried exhibit of more than fifty artists on view in the M’s windows along Robert and 4th street, its skyway EcoLab Entrance, and at NewStudio Gallery in St. Paul.

The multimedia exhibit is influenced by the M’s close proximity to the powerful and complex Mississippi River. As the world's third largest river, artists will reflect on its history in their work.

Many of the featured artists are influenced by the critical relationships between humans and our impact on nature. For example, artist Presley Martin’s sculptural installation is composed of pieces of foam that were mistaken for natural materials collected on the banks of the Mississippi. Other artists like Zamara Cuyun show an interpersonal relationship with water. Her painting Midwife depicts the relationship between woman and water, expressing their positions as life giver and sustainer.

The overall theme of the exhibition is concern for the human-caused environmental impact on bodies of water. Several artists and researchers have dedicated time to address settler colonialism and Indigenous revival along the river. Through these lenses, the exhibition offers new ways to consider the close-knit relationship between humans and the Mississippi.

Additional works from artists exploring these themes will be on view at a companion, artist organized exhibit, OVERFLOW located at the Q.arma Building.