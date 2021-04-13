Minnesota Made Films Announced for 40th Annual MSPIFF

× Expand After Antarctica After Antarctica

MSP Film Society has announced its first series of films for the 40th annual Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. The festival’s “Minnesota Made” selection features local filmmakers in a mix of documentary and fiction stories, from a trek across melting Antarctica to a look inside a Minneapolis harm reduction facility for aging alcoholics.

“MSPIFF has an impressive track record of lifting up Minnesota filmmakers by presenting their films alongside some of the greatest filmmakers from around the world,” said Susan Smoluchowski, executive director of the MSP Film Society, parent organization of MSPIFF, in a press release. “We are honored to be able to continue to offer Minnesota filmmakers our full support, including compensation for their participation in MSPIFF again this year, when filmmakers are facing even more financial challenges than ever before.”

This year’s Minnesota Made selection includes:

MSPIFF will also feature more than 30 Minnesota-made short films, including Say His Name, Five Days for George Floyd, directed by Cy Dodson.

MSPIFF’s full lineup, which will feature more than 150 films from filmmakers around the world, will be announced on April 22. This year’s festival is hybrid—most screenings will be held virtually for audiences across Minnesota (panels and filmmaker Q&As will be accessible for free for viewers throughout the U.S.) and special in-person screenings will be held in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Opening weekend, May 13-15, will take place at the Como Lakeside Pavilion, and closing weekend, May 21-22, will take place at Bohemian Flats Park. Festival passes are on sale now at mspfilm.org.