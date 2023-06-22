Minnesota Loses World's Fair Bid

× Expand Courtesy of MN USA Expo 2027 MN USA Expo 2027

The Bureau International des Expositions voted to select Belgrade, Serbia as the location of the 2027 World Expo (also known as the World’s Fair). Minnesota was one of the five competing locations bidding at the 172nd General Assembly in Paris during the two-year selection process.

The last time the World Fair took place on U.S. soil was nearly 40 years ago, and general excitement for the event was devastatingly low. The 1984 World Expo in New Orleans resulted in a significant loss of revenue due to lack of attendance. This did not deter Minnesota from aiming to be the next state to host the exposition, and the state's plans to bring back excitement and awareness of the event has long since been in the works.

With Bloomington as its prospective host city, the Minnesota World Expo Board proposed the timely theme, “Healthy People, Healthy Climate: Wellness and Wellbeing for All,” which would have focused on highlighting the Minnesota companies helping to further progress in healthcare and sustainability.

"While we’re disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to host the world this time, we congratulate Serbia on their successful bid for Expo 2027. We know that they will create a memorable Expo experience," said Bob Clark, Minnesota USA World Expo bid committee co-chair, in a statement.