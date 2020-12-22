MN Holiday Movie Menagerie

× Expand Jingle All The Way Jingle All The Way (AA Film Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Judy Garland in Meet Me In St. Louis Meet Me In St. Louis (PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Judy Garland is not in Kansas anymore—she’s just across state lines in Missouri starring in this Vincente Minnelli musical drama about a family in turn-of-the-century St. Louis. The Grand Rapids, MN, native looks most at home singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to her sister on a snowy Christmas Eve.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, 1965

While the real hero of Charlie Brown’s first holiday special is Vince Guaraldi’s iconic score, a close second is Charles Schulz’s depiction of the wintry St. Paul neighborhoods of his youth.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, 1973

And the St. Paul of Charles Schulz’s childhood must contain a fountain of youth, because his third foray into holiday moviemaking took place nearly a decade after the first—but the kids still look exactly the same age.

× Expand A Charlie Brown Christmas A Charlie Brown Christmas (AA Film Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Little House on the Prairie: A Christmas They Never Forgot Little House on the Prairie: A Christmas They Never Forgot (IMDB)

Little House on the Prairie “A Christmas They Never Forgot,” 1981

What’s more iconically Minnesotan than eating lutefisk in the fellowship room of a Lutheran church? Getting snowed into your home on the prairie on Christmas and being forced to sit around with Ma and Pa recounting memories from Christmases past.

Scrooged, 1988

St. Paul adoptee Bill Murray—he co-owns the St. Paul Saints, so he’s unofficially ours now—took a four-year break from stardom after Ghostbusters and returned to major cinema as a Scrooge-ish 1980s TV exec in this Richard Donner–directed adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

× Expand Edward Scissorhands Edward Scissorhands (AA Film Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Edward Scissorhands, 1990

Sure, Tim Burton’s only-slightly-Christmassy flick is set in Florida—and is about a recluse with scissor hands—but when said recluse carves a massive ice sculpture with said scissor hands, it makes it snow. Of course, the most Minnesotan thing about the movie is who he was sculpting: a character played by Winona Ryder.

Home Alone, 1990

You were probably too distracted by the maniacal cleverness of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister to notice, but his cousin in the film is played by none other than District 5’s rags-to-riches Mighty Ducks hockey team member Les Averman. All right, fine, that actor (Matt Doherty) isn’t actually from here, but gosh darn it, Averman is.

Grumpy Old Men Grumpy Old Men (Ronald Grant Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Curmudgeon neighbors Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau vie for the affections of Ann-Margret on and around the frozen snowscape of midwinter Wabasha in this film written by Winona State grad Mark Steven Johnson. If the snow globe setting doesn’t make it feel holiday enough for you, maybe the fact that it was released on Christmas day will.

Jingle All the Way, 1996

Beleaguered mattress salesman/dad Arnold Schwarzenegger frantically traverses area malls, including MOA, on Christmas Eve to find the coveted toy of the moment, Turbo Man, for his son. WARNING: This is easily the worst movie on this list.

Beautiful Girls, 1996

Ted Demme directed the ensemble dramedy starring Timothy Hutton, Mira Sorvino, Matt Dillon, and Natalie Portman (to name a few) all around town, including specific locations in Edina, Stillwater, and Marine on St. Croix. Oddly, though, the film is set in rural Massachusetts—and that’s a wicked pissah.

The Family Stone, 2005

No actual Minnesotans were harmed in the making of this sentimental ensemble coming-home-again story. BUT Craig T. Nelson played the dad opposite Diane Keaton as the mom, and since he starred as Minnesota State University football coach Hayden Fox in the early-’90s sitcom Coach, we can count him.

Juno, 2007

Granted, Minneapolis resident Diablo Cody’s coming-of-age tale of teenage pregnancy isn’t exactly a holiday flick topically, but Fox Searchlight released it to theaters on December 5, and we don’t make the rules. So, holiday movie set in Minnesota (but filmed in Vancouver) it is.

× Expand Four Christmases Four Christmases (Allstar Picture Library Ltd./Alamy Stock Photo)

Four Christmases, 2008

For approximately 36 seconds while he was a baby, Vince Vaughn, who starred with Reese Witherspoon in this modestly humorous big-city-yuppie-couple-suffers-through-four-family-get-togethers-on-Christmas-Day rom-com, lived in Minneapolis.

Kung Fu Panda Holiday, 2010

Minneapolis native James Hong reprised his role as the voice of Mr. Ping in this made-for-TV sequel to Kung Fu Panda.