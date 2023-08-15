Minnesota History Center Exhibit Spotlights Peanuts Creator

× Expand Charles Schulz (right) with Charlie Brown. Photograph by Frank Ross, The Saturday Evening Post, November 29–30, 1956. MNHS collections. Charles Schulz

Of all the most unlucky, ill-fated, and otherwise blighted people in comic strip history, Charlie Brown might be among the most beloved. Whether it be a rock weighing down Brown’s trick-or-treating bag instead of candy, Lucy pulling away a football he's about to kick, or his kite getting tangled time and time again, Brown has been consistently down on his luck throughout the 50-year run of the Peanuts series.

Nonetheless, the public gravitates toward him, whether by reading the comic strips or watching the classic, hand-drawn cartoon films. The Minnesota History Center recently unveiled its newest exhibit, The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz, reveling in local nostalgia for one of Minnesota’s favorite illustrators.

“[Schulz’s] drawings are so appealing, so simple, but his style really evolved over the years,” says museum manager Annie Johnson. “That evolution in style, and those universal themes of growing up … these things are timeless.”

The exhibition on the third floor of the museum includes the full cast of the Peanuts strip, from bossy big sister Lucy Van Pelt to contemplative, romance-ridden Peppermint Patty. The walls are covered with Schulz-original comic strips new and old, depicting how Brown’s adventures evolved over the comic strip’s duration. The exhibit was curated in partnership with the Charles Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California, with local lifetime collectors chipping in to furnish the collection with miscellaneous Peanuts baubles and trinkets.

Charles Schulz, the creator of the iconic comic, is a Minnesota native himself. Born in Minneapolis in 1922, he lived much of his childhood in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood. Throughout his youth, he and his father held the Sunday ritual of reading the “funnies” in the newspaper, which planted the seedling of his desire to be a cartoonist. This dream continued into adulthood, when the Peanuts comic strip first debuted in 1950, appearing in seven newspapers nationwide.

Items included in the new exhibit include a map of the metro area as of the 1940s, pinpointing locations around the cities that proved vital to Schulz’s life and career, such as the childhood home he grew up in, the school he worked at as an art instructor, or the church he went to with his father. Character placards, going over each character and their backstories in detail, are scattered across walls of the exhibit.

For Schulz, much of his fiction was inspired by fact, pulling character traits from himself or from others in his life, subconsciously or directly. The titular Charlie Brown, for example, was inspired by one of Schulz’s old coworkers and fellow art instructors at Art Instruction Inc. The story of Linus Van Pelt took pages from Schulz’s own life, with Schulz’s own friend Linus Maurer being the direct inspiration.

“A lot of these themes were part of his life, and his experience growing up. Charles Schulz has said how much he identified with Charlie Brown when you read interviews with him or hear him talk,” Johnson said.

Glass display boxes outline the middle of the room, showcasing Peanuts merch and memorabilia from over the years, including Lucy and Snoopy lunch boxes, complete with a matching thermos, yellow Woodstock candy dispensers, and a vintage container of Charlie Brown muddy buddies.

The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz is open until June of 2024, and is free with a museum membership. Tickets are also available to purchase online or in person. For more information, visit the Minnesota History Center’s website.