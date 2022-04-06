Minnesota Football Has No Off-Season

× Expand Photos by Thor Hansen MN Vixen

In July 2021, the Minnesota Vixen lost the Women's Football Alliance (WFA) championship game against the Boston Renegades, 42 to 26. It was a score that didn't belay their impressive 8-0 record in the WFA Pro Division. It was also a score that lit a fire under the team, with many of them telling Vixen owner Laura Brown they would come back to avenge themselves in the 2022 season.

So many came back, in fact, that Brown and Vixen player Charlie Barba-Cook decided to commit to a second women's football team—a partial DIV team they called the Minx, as a tribute to the Lake Michigan Minx that had begun in conjunction with the Vixen in 1999.

In short, now Minnesota has two all-women tackle football teams going into this year's season. Surprised?

Solidifying the Foundations

The Vixen have been around for two decades, but the average Minnesotan still doesn't know who they are—a fact that Brown wanted to change by 2020, six years after she became the owner and seven years after she played her first season with the Vixen. She says they didn't quite achieve their goal (COVID put a damper on their progress), but each season they're getting closer.

It's not about the fame and the glory. It's about an awareness that lifts up and is lifted up by the increased attention to women's sports.

"We're still seeing a lot of 'being a human interest story' and not a sport," Brown says. "I think a big turning point for us will be when the mainstream media just starts broadcasting, 'In other news, the Vixen won tonight 28 to 14 over the St. Louis Slam,' and then move on—as it starts becoming normalized, where we're just parts of the sports community."

The first part of that strategy was to make the team the best it could be. "I wanted to make sure that since our players do have to pay fees, they're getting the value for their fees and we were giving them everything that we could," Brown says, reflecting on how the staff improved recruitment, coaching, and practice facilities. "We could spend a lot of money on marketing and advertising and get a lot of the people to the games, but if it wasn't a good product, nobody was going to come around." That being said, game day now usually includes food trucks, kids' activities, and possibly as of this season, the Fox Fire cheer squad.

Back in the early 2000s and even the early 2010s, recruitment was "bring a friend or two to tryouts," plus a couple flagship outreach events like the Minnesota State Fair and Pride. Since Brown took over, the team has doubled down on branding at those events and has taken full advantage of social media. Just a decade ago, the team roster was in the 20s, which can become a safety issue for players who have to duke it out an entire game. Now, the roster is about 60 people, with about 150 women or nonbinary people trying out for the team every year.

Brown also credits the Vixen's momentum to the cultural shift of women's sports. Women athletes are more common, the baseline talent is higher, and oftentimes players have more knowledge about football. As another example of the ripple effect, Brown adds that a DI college athlete understands the commitment it takes to push the Vixen forward as they battle for victories in the league and recognition outside of it.

The Human Experience

Currently, Vixen players have an almost year-round commitment, says Barba-Cook. Optional strength training begins in the fall, and the season stretches through July. August, the off month, includes the team's staple State Fair outreach, after which the days quickly roll into tryouts, other outreach events, and contract signings.

Right now, practices are in full swing, which means three days a week, with most independently training two to three days outside of that. Game days can include long road trips and, as of this year, one flight game, a commitment the 10 teams of the WFA Pro Division made to raise the league's competition level. By the 2024 season, Pro Division teams will commit to two flight games.

It's a large commitment for a team that's on average 27 to 29 years old and often juggling day jobs and families. But the work pays off.

In 2016, when the Vixen were DII, they went 8-0 in the regular season and earned the title of Midwest conference and Eastern conference champions. In 2018, they played in the WFA DII national championship, and in 2020, before COVID canceled the season, they were headed back to the Pro Division after their one-year stint in 2017.

Then, of course, there was the 2021 championship game. Their efforts during that final game were not unrecognized, though. Beyond their fans, Jonna Tuovinen, an eight-year women's football veteran in Finland and one of the country's 2019 and 2020 all-star players, reached out and is now the first international player to come to Minnesota solely for the purpose of playing with the Vixen.

"My goal for the season is to develop my football IQ and learn [the] mentality of a winning team (which is by the way very different than just winning games). So I just wanted to join [a] team that supports learning and growing," Tuovinen says.

Their goals seem to speak to the heart of why people join the Vixen. Brown and Tuovinen mention the rhythm of the sport and the joy of all-out effort, as well as the body and skill inclusivity of football. But, Brown also emphasizes, a big draw is the experience of working side by side with people you grow a support network with.

"I used to get the question all the time: 'Why, as a female, would you want to play football? And why would you want to play sports?'" Brown says. "We have this drive within us as human beings where we want to bond with other people, and we want to bond and have that experience. … If you want to know why women want to play football and play sports, you need to take a step back and ask why humans play sports."

× Expand Thor C. Hansen MN Vixen

The Minx and Beyond

While Brown notes that success breeds success when it comes to the Vixen, that also means the creation of the Minx was even more necessary for developing players or for those who want to play less competitively.

A player pipeline from the Minx to the Vixen may form, but that's not the point of the team, says Barba-Cook, who is also the Minx's offensive coordinator. "On the Vixen, you'll find that the majority of the team, I would say… I would say even 99 percent of the team is living and breathing Vixen," she continues. "The Minx, it's like there are a few people doing that and also people who just want to do something fun. There's room for both, which is great."

The team, which plays as a partial DIV team in the WFA, only practices twice a week (no independent training) and has four regular-season games to the Vixen's six, with no post-season matches. (DIV, or the developmental division, is a new division as of 2022 to help create sustainable women's football programs.)

Originally Brown and Barba-Cook only reached out to those who didn't make the cut for the Vixen, and they got the division's requisite of 18 players. Then they decided to hold an actual Minx tryout, which grew their ranks to about 35.

Barba-Cook says that having the connection to the Vixen and the mentorship of Brown has already been helpful for the Minx's operations. Something as simple as sharing footballs can save $300 from the bottom line, and from a personnel standpoint, Brown serves as the Minx defensive line coach and one of its assistant defensive coordinators. The Minx have also received early support from outside organizations, with their spring indoor practices taking place at Lions Gate Academy, who is not charging them rent.

"I haven't ever run a sports team or coached or something like that," Barba-Cook adds. "But this seems like a really important thing to do, getting female-bodied athletes access to the sports itself and this community and what it represents to me, which is a space to teach female-bodied people how to be confident, dominant women, basically. There's not a lot of spaces for that," she says.

And, hopefully, the space for women's football will continue to expand in Minnesota.

Brown says, "It's been really fun seeing the growth over the years. I remember the first couple seasons, on [Vixen] game day, I could almost name everyone in the stands. 'That's so and so's parents and significant other'—connect them to the players. … [Now] sometimes I'll pop into the merchandise booth and ask, 'What players on the team do you know?' and they say, 'Nobody. I'm just a fan of the team.'"