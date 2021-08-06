Why Minnesota’s Extremely Dry Summer Is Unlikely to Let Up

× Expand Shutterstock Wildfire Haze Farm at sunset in Chisago City, MN, with haze due to smoky skies from wildfires burning in the western United States and Canada.

In the midst of this exceedingly dry summer, Minnesotans have gotten used to the sight of crisp prairie grass and waterless waterfalls across the state. According to Travis Verdegan, Predictive Services Coordinator at the DNR, Minnesota will continue to witness this drought’s impacts for a while yet. “Even if we had average precipitation for this whole fall, we’d still be in significant conditions just because we’re so far behind.”

One continually updated drought monitor map shows 78 percent of Minnesota in severe drought, and over one-third of the state in extreme drought as of this week. Those numbers have climbed up, despite recent rainfall hitting pockets of the state. With extreme drought consuming more counties, the DNR has declared a fire ban in most state parks and recreation areas, aware of the havoc that one flaming marshmallow flung in the wrong direction could bring.

Verdegan points out that although a summer dry spell is normal for Minnesota, the novelty of this year’s drought is how early it arrived and how long it’s sticking around. The DNR also saw fire danger indexes spike sooner than their typical peak in August or September. “Because of when they peaked, their impact will continue to be felt due to the cured out fuels, grasses, lowered water tables, and all of those things.”

Dramatic drought conditions create a longer, more intense wildfire season when high temperatures and wind convert forests into tinder boxes and green pastures into brown “receptive fuel beds”. As of this week, burning restrictions of varying degrees of severity span the entire state.

Minnesota has seen over 1,600 wildfires so far this year, well above average with plenty of wildfire season ahead. “Some of our largest fires in the state’s recent history have occurred in the August-September timeframe.” Verdegan notes. Fall will also bring new wildfire risks, with all those charming but flammable crunchy leaves littering the ground.

Plus, as we saw when thick smoke poured into the state from Canada and the Pacific Northwest causing air quality to plummet, wildfires don’t have to be within state boundaries to have an impact on daily life. Verdegan says there’s “a very strong likelihood” that we’ll see more of those hazy days with the amount of fire that's already on the ground burning in remote locations.

“It could turn around but there's just not signals for that right now,” says Verdegan, who’s anticipating a busy rest of the year at work. “I’m planning my next vacation around when it snows now.”