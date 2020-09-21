Minnesota Books Make the National Book Awards Longlist

× Expand National Book Award Nominees

Need something new to read? The National Book Foundation announced its nominees for the National Book Award last week. There are four books with links to Minnesota that were put on the longlists, three published by Minnesotan publishers and one written by a Minneapolis resident.

Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World's Largest Owl is Minneapolis-based author Jonathan C. Slaght’s first book. Nominated in the nonfiction category, it follows five winters spent in Russia tracking and tagging the Blakiston’s fish owl, a wildly elusive and endangered bird that lives in a habitat that is continually threatened by logging and fishing. The book takes a look into the daily life of a field scientist and his relationship to the beauty and strength of the natural world.

Local publisher Graywolf Press saw two of its titles nominated in the poetry category. Postcolonial Love Poem by Natalie Diaz was hailed by the New York Times Book Review as “one of the most important poetry releases in years,” a collection that takes a deep look at the pain inflicted by America onto Indigenous people. Guillotine: Poems is Eduardo C. Corral’s second collection of poems after Slow Lightning. In Guillotine: Poems, Corral seamlessly blends Spanish and English together to weave “dramatic portraits of contradiction, survival, and a deeply human, relentless interiority.”

Meanwhile, the Milkweed Editions poetry collection, The Galleons, tells the tale of author Rick Barot’s Filipino-American family “in the larger history and aftermath of colonialism”. His poems “engage in the work of recovery,” and make the often erased daily moments and struggles of immigrants visible. After 20 years of writing “some of the most stunningly crafted lyric poems in America,” Barot focuses his scope to his family.

See the full list of nominees for the National Book Award in each category.