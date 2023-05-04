Minnesota Book Awards Announce 2023 Winners

Shutterstock
The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library announced the recipients of the 2023 Minnesota Book Awards this week at a ceremony held at the Ordway. The nine winners, culled from 35 total finalists, represent some of the best in Minnesota literature over the past year, including local authors, illustrators, and publishers.
This year, the Kay Sexton Award (named for a book buyer at Dayton’s and B. Dalton Bookstores), which recognizes an individual or organization for longstanding dedication and outstanding work in fostering books, reading, and literary activity in the state, was presented to Stu Abraham, a sales representative for numerous publishers in Minnesota and throughout the Midwest for over 40 years.
Check out the full list of winners below.
- Children’s Literature: So Much Snow by Kristen Schroeder; illustrated by Sarah Jacoby (Random House Studio/Penguin Random House)
- General Nonfiction: Wilhelm’s Way: The Inspiring Story of the Iowa Chemist Who Saved The Manhattan Project by Teresa Wilhelm Waldof (Third Generation Publishing)
- Genre Fiction: The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey (Thomas & Mercer/Amazon Publishing)
- Memoir & Creative Nonfiction: Seven Aunts by Staci Lola Drouillard (University of Minnesota Press)
- Middle Grade Literature: The Counterclockwise Heart by Brian Farrey (Algonquin Young Readers/Workman Publishing)
- Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction: When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls by Karen E. Cooper (Minnesota Historical Society Press)
- Novel & Short Story: The Barrens by Kurt Johnson & Ellie Johnson (Arcade Publishing/Skyhorse Publishing)
- Poetry: How to Communicate by John Lee Clark (W.W. Norton & Co.)
- Young Adult Literature: The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen by Gary Eldon Peter (Fitzroy Books/Regal House Publishing)