Minnesota Book Awards Announce 2023 Winners

× Expand Shutterstock Book

The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library announced the recipients of the 2023 Minnesota Book Awards this week at a ceremony held at the Ordway. The nine winners, culled from 35 total finalists, represent some of the best in Minnesota literature over the past year, including local authors, illustrators, and publishers.

This year, the Kay Sexton Award (named for a book buyer at Dayton’s and B. Dalton Bookstores), which recognizes an individual or organization for longstanding dedication and outstanding work in fostering books, reading, and literary activity in the state, was presented to Stu Abraham, a sales representative for numerous publishers in Minnesota and throughout the Midwest for over 40 years.

Check out the full list of winners below.