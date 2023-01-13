Minneapolis Waives Fees for Pet Adoptions

× Expand Shutterstock Pets Group of pets peeking

The new year hasn’t been kind to the pets. Or, rather, the circumstances haven’t been.

The City of Minneapolis reports that just in the past 11 days, 139 animals were brought to Animal Care and Control—almost a 58 percent increase from the same time last year.

New animals are brought in every day as they are surrendered by their owners, or as part of legal cases or protective custody. With the animal welfare division now at capacity, Minneapolis is calling on help from the public, seeking people to foster or adopt the cats and dogs in their care, with a special interest in experienced pet owners for the furry friends that require a bit more attention and love. When animals can’t be adopted by the general public, the division calls on partner rescue groups and sanctuaries to help.

Staff is working hard to make animals adoptable as soon as possible, prepping pets with full vaccinations, sterilization, microchips and ready to take home as the city waives all adoption fees indefinitely for most animals. If interested in adopting, make an appointment at the Animal Care and Control website or come in on Fridays when they hold open walk-in adoptions from from noon–5 p.m.

If you can’t adopt, consider helping in another way. The city’s website has information on volunteering, or donating to Animal Care and Control.