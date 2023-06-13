Minneapolis to Host U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

× Expand USA Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics and Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) announced that the 2024 Olympic Gymnastics Trials will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis on June 27-30. To help make the announcement, Governor Tim Walz invited the reigning women’s all around olympic champion, Sunisa Lee, to the stage.

“I look forward to seeing a full arena here in 2024 and welcoming the gymnastics world to my home state,” Lee said. The beloved St. Paul native has expressed determination to return to the games in 2024.

The chief executive and president of USA Gymnastics, Lily Leung, also spoke, sharing her excitement for next year's choice of venue. “We could not be happier that Minneapolis will be hosting the Olympic trials.” A crucial final step in U.S. gymnasts' path to the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris, the trials are both a once in a lifetime event for the Twin Cities public to experience, but also mean that the world will have eyes on Minnesota.

“The trials are the biggest single event in terms of fan attendance, television visibility, and overall excitement,” Leung said.

“It is important to note that Minneapolis will not only be hosting the Olympic trials, but it will become Gymnastics City, USA next year,” says Leung. The event will drive thousands of people to the state, “Bringing economic impact and reputational impact at a time when we still need to rebuild," says MNSE president and chief executive officer Wendy Blackshaw.

Blackshaw said this honor has been a long time in the making, and thanked the individuals who made it happen including the Minnesota government officials such as Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flannagan, and other Minnesota representatives and senators who played a part in helping MNSE make Minneapolis “Gymnastics City.” “We are looking forward to working with you to find pathways for kids across the state, particularly in underserved communities, to experience and participate in sports like gymnastics,” she said.

In early May, Walz tweeted a picture with Suni Lee along with a statement alluding to a possibility of bringing the trials to the Twin Cities. “After the last four years, making a positive announcement is something that I look forward to,” he had said.

The non-profit Minnesota Sports and Events is a regional sports commission. Tasked with bringing global sporting events to Minnesota, the organization has hosted events such as the 2022 NHL Winter Classic and the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four. In addition to the 2024 Olympic gymnastic trials, future sporting events in the Twin Cities include the 2024 Big Ten Men’s and Women's Basketball Championships, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four and the 2025 Women’s Frozen Four, and the 2026 Special Olympic Games. Leading up to the Olympic trials, the USA Gymnastics Championships will take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center, starting on June 22.

Tickets are on sale now, along with a volunteer sign up form.