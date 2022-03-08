What to Know About the Minneapolis Teachers Union Strike

× Expand Photos by Madison Bloomquist MPS teachers strike Hundreds of Minneapolis educators and supporters picketed and marched in North Minneapolis on Tuesday.

On March 8, Minneapolis Public School teachers went on strike for the first time in decades, after the district and teachers unions failed to reach an agreement before the previously imposed Tuesday deadline. All MPS classes are cancelled indefinitely during the strike.

Despite months of negotiations, the district and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Professionals (which represents MPS teachers) have yet to settle on a contract, with the union demanding higher wages for teachers and educational assistants, class size caps, increased mental health supports and one-time payments for educators.

While MPS has stated it shares many of the same priorities with the union, the district claims it cannot afford the union’s requests in the face of a budget shortfall as student enrollment declines and one-time COVID-relief funding expires.

MPS claims the gap between what the district can afford and what the union is requesting is in the millions.

In a statement, Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff said: "While it is disappointing to hear this news, we know our organizations' mutual priorities are based on our deep commitment to the education of Minneapolis students. MPS will remain at the mediation table nonstop in an effort to reduce the length and impact of this strike."

Meanwhile, St. Paul Public Schools avoided a strike by reaching tentative agreements late Monday, March 7. SPPS requests are similar to what MPS unions are asking for.

Key points

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Professionals (MFT) is focusing on a few requests during the negotiations.

Living wage for ESPs: Currently, Educational Support Professionals (ESPs) have a starting salary of $24,000, meaning many work multiple jobs to make ends meet. MFT requests the starting pay increase to $35,000 for 90 percent of ESPs, who offer behavioral support, classroom aid, and more. The request also states 90 percent ESPs should move to 40 hours/week, that they should be paid for attending staff meetings, and that there should be paid time for licensed staffers to collab with ESPs.

Mental health support: Over the last few years, Minneapolis and St. Paul Public Schools (and schools across Minnesota) have seen an increase in need for student mental health support. MFT is asking for a school social worker and a school counselor onsite at each school daily, plus a smaller school psychologist to student ratio. Currently, the ratio is 1:1,000; MFT wants it closer to 1:500.

Recruitment and retention of educators of color: The living wage for ESP plays into this point, since over half ESPs are people of color (while just one-fifth of teachers are POC).

According to data collected by the state’s teacher licensing board, the most recent data suggests students of color and Indigenous students comprise 35 percent of learners, compared to 5.6 percent teachers of color or American Indian.

A Teacher of Color Retention memorandum of agreement was presented by the union in March of last year.

The district claims the union will not discuss equity efforts until there is an agreement on salaries, class size and caseloads.

Higher wages: MFT is asking for pay that’s competitive with other area districts.

Smaller class sizes: Currently, there aren’t class size limits in writing for MPS. MFT requests class size language be included in teacher contracts.

Despite no size limit, the district says current averages are: 20 in elementary; 23 in middle school core content classes; 19 in high school for core content classes.

× Expand A crowd gathered in North Minneapolis on Tuesday to show support for Minneapolis Public Schools teachers. MPS teachers strike crowd

Resources

Though classes are cancelled as long as the strike lasts, MPS-based mental health services and clinics will remain available and students will receive bagged breakfasts and lunches for every school day during the strike. MPS will offer some emergency-based childcare services for students in grades pre-K–5, but availability is limited.

Online enrichment activities are available through MPS, and the district has also compiled a list of community resources for parents and families, including places to drop students off during the day, spots to pick up food, and pop-up camps and structured activities.

This is a developing story.