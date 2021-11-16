Minneapolis Sculpture Garden’s Spoonbridge Loses Cherry Until Mid-January

× Expand Photo by Greg Beckel, courtesy of the Walker Art Center Spoonbridge and Cherry

Visitors at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden will notice something is missing on the famous Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture. The cherry of Spoonbridge and Cherry will be temporarily removed for restoration and repainting, but will return to its rightful place on the spoon in time.

The harsh Minnesota winter requires the 1200-pound aluminum ball to be unbolted, lifted and separated from the spoon base so it can receive a fresh coat of glossy, red paint every ten years.

Spoonbridge and Cherry, by the pop artists Claes Oldenburg and his wife Coosje van Bruggen, was the first commissioned work for the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in 1988. The pair is known for making large-scale sculptures of ordinary objects, whether they be an ice cream cone, electric plug, or a big bag of French fries.

According to the Walker, "The fountain-sculpture was inspired by a novelty item Oldenburg had collected in 1962, featuring a spoon resting on an 'island' of plastic chocolate. From this, the artists envisioned a gigantic utensil as a fanciful bridge over a pond. In considering Minnesota as a site, they compared the spoon’s raised bowl to the prow of a Viking ship or a duck bobbing in a lake. Van Bruggen added the cherry, a personal symbol recalling happy moments in a childhood clouded by World War II." The cherry hasn’t been separated from the spoon for repainting and restoration since 2009.

This year the cherry will partly be spending the winter in New York as it is restored by Fine Art Finishes, but will be returning to Minneapolis in mid-January of 2022.