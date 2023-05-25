Minneapolis Parks and Rec Announces Outdoor Movies and Music Schedule

× Expand Outdoor Summer Movies in the Twin Cities

Make sure to keep a picnic blanket in the back of your car because Minneapolis Parks and Recreation offers outdoor programming all summer. Starting Memorial Day, over 200 free, outdoor, concerts are scheduled across eight venues. From chamber orchestras to Americana groups, there is something for audiences of all music tastes to enjoy.

Head over to Lake Harriet Bandshell, Loring Park, Minnehaha Bandstand, and more to grove out with local and regional musicians. Concerts are scheduled through Labor Day, so make sure to check out the full schedule of events.

For film fanatics, Movies in the Park also begins Memorial day. Outdoor movie screenings will take place every Monday through Saturday with the exception of June 5, June 19, and July 4. The films start 15 minutes after sunset.

The schedule features family favorites such as Encanto, Puss and Boots: The Last Wish, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. Grown-up classics such as La La Land, Ocean's Eleven, and Vertigo are also offered. Head to the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation website for the full list of movies and locations, and mark your calendars for July 17 to re-watch the 1991 Twins World Series game.