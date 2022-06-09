“Minneapolis Momentum” Campaign Hopes to Attract Visitors Downtown

× Expand Minneapolis Momentum Mpls Momentum

Have you ever wanted to see your face on a billboard? Now is your chance.

A new campaign called “Minneapolis Momentum” wants to highlight positive stories of people enjoying the city. People who spend time dining, shopping, and exploring Minneapolis can fill out a short “mad-lib” type form and upload a photo for a chance to be on a giant digital billboard in the city. Winners also win other city experiences like sports tickets, restaurant gift cards, and hotel stays.

The goal is to encourage people to come downtown and re-experience the city for themselves, specifically people who don’t work or live in the city. “We know when people return to downtown once, the second engagement comes quickly,” says Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the Minneapolis downtown council. “We continue to see incremental build and together we can elevate the good and highlight all the things that make this a great city to enjoy and explore.”

The Minneapolis Momentum campaign includes bi-weekly newsletters summarizing positive stores about the city sent by business owners, workers, and residents. Campaign partners include Greater Minneapolis Building Owners & Manager Association, Greater Minneapolis Hotel Association, Greater MSP, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Meet Minneapolis, Minneapolis Downtown Council, and the Minneapolis Regional Chamber.

“Minneapolis is gaining momentum as people return to work, the weather warms, and attractions and activities in the city ramp up,” says Courtney Ries, senior vice president, destination branding and strategy of Meet Minneapolis. “Minneapolis Momentum provides a fun platform to showcase real people enjoying experiences only available in Minneapolis.”

The billboards began running Tuesday.