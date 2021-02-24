Minneapolis Joins Cities Banning Police Use of Facial Recognition Technology

× Expand George Floyd Protest From the protests in summer 2020 following George Floyd's death.

On Feb. 12, the Minneapolis City Council passed an ordinance 13-0, officially banning the usage of facial recognition technology by law enforcement.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota partnered with the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology and Military Equipment Coalition to release an open letter, calling on the Minneapolis City Council to ban facial recognition technology for surveillance because it infringes on people's privacy.

The passage of this ordinance represents “a significant victory for civil liberties in Minneapolis.”

Minneapolis joins cities across the country in banning facial recognition, including San Francisco, Boston, and Portland. Portland’s ban includes the use of facial recognition in public spaces. Facial recognition has been condemned by privacy rights and racial justice activists, and studies have shown the technology has a tendency to misidentify women and people of color with sometimes irreparable consequences leading to unnecessary deaths.

Munira Mohamed, a policy associate with the ACLU-MN, says the Coalition was several months in the making. “We came together and thought we would push an ACLU model built around surveillance,” Mohamed says. “Cities and the people who live there should be able to choose what kind of military or surveillance equipment is used in their city by their police department and city government.”

The ACLU-MN and POSTME joined forces on the open letter with Amnesty International, Black Visions Collective, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Fight for the Future, Jewish Community Action, TakeAction Minnesota and others.

“The open letter was a way to galvanize the force, to get people to think about it,” Mohamed says. “In the realm of police reform, surveillance is rarely thought about.”

Mohamed explained that this is because surveillance is a very hidden concept – which makes it all the more insidious. “When you reduce the number of cops on the street, they rely more heavily on surveillance,” Mohamed says. “People don’t think about it as much as they think about police brutality or body cameras.”

“Taking cops off the streets isn’t enough,” Mohamed says. “You can’t just replace racist cops with racist technology. The technology has inherent bias.”