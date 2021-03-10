Minneapolis Foundation Offers Micro Grants to Address Community Trauma and Wellness

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

The Minneapolis Foundation announced a new funding opportunity for local organizations. Beginning March 15, organizations working to “address community trauma and promote wellness,” will be able to apply for a grant from the foundation’s Fund for Safe Communities. Grants will range from $2,500 to $5,000.

The $250,000 in grants come as Minneapolis faces the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and the anniversary of George Floyd’s death in May. The Minneapolis Foundation will award grants to nonprofits, schools and religious organizations that support youth, adults and families in Minneapolis neighborhoods.

“The horrific events of last year are still very much with us, and we know that our community is hurting,” said Chanda Smith Baker, chief impact officer and senior vice president at the Minneapolis Foundation, in a statement. “During this difficult time, we want to help ensure that people have places to gather safely and resources available to promote connection and healing.”

Grants could be used to provide community spaces for healing, activities that help manage stress and trauma, and opportunities for creating art to help the community process and reflect. Organizations that apply for funding are encouraged to consider resources they may need in order to safely host socially distanced gatherings as the trial progresses.

Established in 2018, the Fund for Safe Communities supports tangible and specific actions in preventing violence. In 2020 alone, the fund distributed over $500,000 to support organizations working towards violence prevention, criminal justice reform, and community healing in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.