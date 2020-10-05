Minneapolis Foundation Awards $500K to 40 Community Groups

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Foundation announced it would be awarding $513,907 to 40 community-based groups that are working to aid Twin Cities residents in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

Grant recipients will be able to use the funding to advance policy solutions in response to violence, aid in preventing future violence, and open dialogues on the systemic inequalities faced by members of the community, according to a press release. Some will also provide wellness and trauma-informed health services.

The foundation prioritized applications from groups that are BIPOC-led, and "those engaged in efforts that are grounded in the needs of diverse Minneapolis neighborhoods."

The money for the grants comes from the foundation’s Fund for Safe Communities, which was established in 2018 and works to support lasting and meaningful change to prevent violence. It is led by a committee of eight emerging leaders who have been personally affected by gun violence.

"The impact of George Floyd’s killing created seismic waves that can be felt all over our community,” said Chanda Smith Baker, Senior Vice President of Impact at the Minneapolis Foundation, in the press release. “Many of the grant requests we received were focused on community healing, and so these grants reflect the many ways that organizations are coming together to support community healing and elevate community voices into the public debate on police reform.”

Check out the recipients below.