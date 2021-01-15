City of Minneapolis Releases Report on Costs of 2020

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

On Wednesday, the city of Minneapolis released a report on its response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. The “Minneapolis Forward: The Path to Recovery and Transformation” report details a by-the-numbers account of the city’s response to the crises, and looks ahead to priorities for the coming year.

“2020 was one of the most challenging years in Minneapolis’ history,” said City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins in a press release. “The amazing staff from multiple departments throughout the City have responded with urgency, compassion and a commitment to equity. This report highlights the incredible partnerships developed with community members through the Community Now Coalition and others from the philanthropic and business communities that all continue to come together to help Minneapolis move forward.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared states of emergency in response to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the summer’s civil unrest—orders related to the emergencies caused more than 1,700 businesses to close, led to more than 144,000 city residents filing for unemployment benefits, and, the city says, put a significant strain on their resources. The unrest that roiled the city after Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin caused more than $350 million in damage.

In response to these crises, the city has worked with policy makers, community partners, and other areas of government to support residents and businesses. For 2021, Minneapolis city leaders have outlined clear priorities: continuing work to flatten COVID-19’s curve, and confronting the disparities that the pandemic has widened. As part of the second federal stimulus package, the city will receive a direct allocation of emergency rent assistance. They’re committed tp making all of those funds available to Minneapolis residents, as last year’s economic turmoil carries over into 2021.

“The economic downturn caused by the pandemic and civil unrest have disproportionately impacted communities of color in Minneapolis. These events of 2020 have both magnified and deepened existing disparities making the need for immediate community resources exceedingly clear,” said Mayor Jacob Frey in a press release. “The work our Minneapolis Forward: Community Now Coalition has done over the last year will be substantially bolstered by this federal emergency rent assistance, allowing us to build back and recover with equity and inclusivity at the forefront.”

Here’s a by-the-numbers account of the city’s response to 2020’s crises:

Over $26 million invested in immediate response and relief, millions more in reduced taxes and fees.

$4 million for COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment.

$4.8 million to community organizations supporting housing stability, food access and business assistance.

$5 million in direct relief payments to small businesses and renters.

$13 million invested in response to the increase in homelessness.

$42 million in reduced property values, which resulted in refunds for taxpayers.

$1.6 million in abated taxes.

$1.8 million in waived fees, such as business licenses, demolition permits and utility charges.

Impacts to Minneapolis residents, businesses in 2020: