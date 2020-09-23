Minneapolis Downtown Council Releases Downtown Reanimation Dashboard

× Expand Shutterstock Downtown Minneapolis

As the pandemic hit full-force this spring, COVID-19 turned once-bustling downtown Minneapolis into a ghost town. With so many employees, save for essential workers, staying at home, the streets, businesses, and light rail emptied.

As many companies prepare for employees to gradually return to offices, the Minneapolis Downtown Council has released a dashboard that will track key data and metrics on downtown’s reanimation. As part of a collaboration between BOMA Greater Minneapolis, Meet Minneapolis, and the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, the dashboard will include stats on building occupancy, hotel occupancy, seated diners at restaurants, light rail ridership, and pedestrian traffic on Nicollet Mall, to illustrate a downtown slowly getting its bustle back.

At first glance, the dashboard numbers look dire: as of September 15, a sample of downtown’s largest offices show just 12 percent building occupancy, suggesting a trickling return to work. Seated diners at restaurants are 43 percent lower compared to last year’s numbers, and hotel occupancy is only at 18 percent capacity. As far as commuting goes, light rail ridership and pedestrian traffic on Nicollet mall hover at 25 and 23 percent respectively, compared to years past.

Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, acknowledges that downtown has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“The downtown economy is operating at a fairly low level right now, and that’s to be expected. That has been true since the middle of March. But we do have a baseline of economic activity that we can build on, and I think we will see that bounce back in coming months,” Cramer said. Right now, the state’s Stay Safe Order is delaying downtown’s reanimation, but that will shift as work from home guidance relaxes.

“What we’re hearing is that change will probably begin to occur more robustly after the first of the year,” Cramer said. “Hopefully starting in the first quarter of 2021, we’ll begin to see that trend move forward.”

In the meantime, the council hopes that the reanimation dashboard’s metrics will serve everyone from company leaders formulating back-to-office plans, to Metro Transit employees, to hospitality businesses that are curious when their customer base will return. “Part of what we’re trying to do is get a baseline measurement of what those elements look like and be able to track progress over time, and at least communicate accurate information to people about what is happening downtown,” Cramer said. “I think this can be information for a wide cross section of downtown stakeholders that are thinking about their future plans.”

The reanimation dashboard also includes a list of downtown restaurants and retail businesses that are currently open. The council plans to support downtown as much as possible under pandemic conditions, and set the stage for successful transitions in 2021.

“Between now and then, we have to make sure that downtown is as clean, safe, and vibrant as it can be, and really throw out the welcoming mat when more people are interested and willing to come back down for work and for play,” Cramer said.

Data and metrics from the reanimation dashboard can be found at mplsdowntown.com/reanimation.