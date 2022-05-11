Minneapolis Comedy Festival Announces Lineup

× Expand Maria Bamford on stage

They say laughter is the best medicine, so you might be glad to hear that the Minneapolis Comedy Festival is coming back to the city after two years. The fest will bring 16 comedians to the stage over the course of the week of June 13.

Pantages Theatre and Hennepin Theatre Trust’s State Theatre presents an impressive lineup of talented comedians including Duluth native Maria Bamford, Wisconsin comedian and journalist Charlie Berens, SNL cast member Chris Redd, “Jackass” star Steve-O and more.

The majority of the shows will be at The Assembly At The Woman’s Club, with some taking place at the Pantages and State Theater.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $25 to $50.