Minneapolis Aquatennial Announces 2022 Schedule of Events

Mark your calendars! Organizers of Minneapolis’s official celebration of summer announced its 2022 lineup of events today. The 83rd Aquatennial will take place Wednesday, July 20 through Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The popular CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade will commence the four-day celebration on Wednesday, filling downtown Minneapolis with floats, displays, and marching bands in Minnesota’s largest nighttime event.

Closing out the event on Saturday at 10 pm is the famous Target Fireworks show, said to be one of the top five annual firework shows in the entire country. Set up camp with the family along the banks of the Mississippi River on West River Road near the Stone Arch Bridge and get ready for a spectacle of light and color,

There’s something for everyone to enjoy during the four-day event, including free, family fun options such as outdoor movies, musical performances, fitness activities, Twin Cities River Rats shows, pop-up markets, and even a salsa showdown. Most of the events will take place in the heart of downtown, from Peavey Plaza and the Commons and along Nicollet and West River Road.

Read up on our timeline of what led to the formation of the Aquatennial. Get the full schedule at aquatennial.com/events and check out the highlights here:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Go Outside with Hennepin County: lawn games, Government Center South Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade – Nicollet from 12th to 4th Streets, 7:30 p.m.

Movies in the Park: “Black Panther” – The Commons (425 Portland Ave. So), 9:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Downtown Thursdays: Nicollet Market, music, performance and more – Nicollet between 6th to 8th, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Go Outside with Hennepin County lawn games, Government Center South Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Music in the Park: JoJo Green – The Commons, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Learn to Roller Skate at Aquatennial – The Commons, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Outdoor Movie Night, Go Outside with Hennepin County: “Aquaman” – Target Field Station, 7 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Alchemy 365 outdoor fitness class at Aquatennial, Mpls Sculpture Garden, 5:30 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 23