Set for Minneapolis in 2022, NCAA Reveals Women's Final Four Logo

After last hosting the event in 1995, Minneapolis will once again be a host city for the Women’s Final Four in 2022, and the NCAA released the logo today. The games are scheduled for April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis that year.

“Our women’s basketball community is excited to return to Minnesota, which has a long history of love and support for the game,” Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball, said in a press release. The University of Minnesota–Twin Cities and Minnesota Sports and Events will be co-hosts for the finals.

The logo was designed by Section 127 in Indianapolis. Sharp viewers will spot locally inspired elements at the bottom, like the Stone Arch Bridge and the Mississippi, and the North Star (Polaris) on the basketball. The compass shape also includes four other stars for each team competing.

“We are thrilled to welcome the NCAA and fans back to Minneapolis to experience the 2022 Women’s Final Four,” said Wendy Blackshaw, CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events and the 2022 Minnesota Local Organizing Committee, in a statement. “Minnesota Sports and Events — in partnership with the local organizing committee; our host venue, Target Center; our host institution, the University of Minnesota; and our world-renowned volunteers — will ensure a world-class student-athlete, fan and visitor experience. We are excited to bring mega-events back to the region that showcase our vibrant state, support our hospitality community and attract millions of broadcast viewers.”

Something to look forward to? Additional ticket, volunteer, and registration information will be announced after the 2021 Women’s Final Four in San Antonio in early April.