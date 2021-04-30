(Minn)Focus: Steven Cohen

× Expand Steven Cohen

It's late winter/almost spring in Minneapolis as photographer Steven Cohen sits around a bonfire in his backyard. Dusk is taking over the night sky, turning dreamy and grainy, as if it was trying to mirror one of Cohen’s photos. His partner, Genna, hands him a dinner plate, and he ponders each question carefully between bites before answering. His responses are often meandering, and he will laughingly ask, “What was the question?” at the end of each response.

Photographers are often the people that deny themselves the spotlight, and Cohen is no different. When asked to contribute to this feature, he pointed out others that he felt were better suited to be captured in print. Dan Wilson once said of Cohen: “He doesn’t like the thought of being photographed or filmed or asked any questions, which is really funny, because it’s what he subjects other people to all of the time.”

“I’m just a really awkward person,” Cohen admits. “The thing about being a photographer is that, although I get to go to these shows, but instead of being awkward all alone, I get to be awkward and with my camera. It gives me something to hide behind.”

As a kid, he learned photography by using his dad’s secondhand camera and experimented with film. His parents paid for some art courses at MCAD, but Cohen stopped his college career short after a few courses due to finances. His career as a filmmaker followed suit, stopping short one step as he focused on still images instead.

“Photography is just so much easier than filming, because you just take a picture, and you get the picture. You don't have to produce a whole video piece or film piece. I enjoyed learning by being in practical situations,” he says. Perhaps practical situations were what stopped him from graduating and forging into becoming a filmmaker, although he does work in filmmaking these days. He has found there’s value in taking the long way. Even adapting from film to digital photography took a little bit of time. “I shot film for a long time. When you’re at a show, you’re limited to 36 pictures per roll. You have to rewind it. Take the film out. Put it in a safe place, then put your next roll in. Spool it up until you can start again. Then you still have to send them to get processed afterwards. I'm not early adapter to technology and DSLRs. I waited until the first- or second-generation cameras came around and when it became affordable, then I got into it. So right when things really started, it was out of my league, but at some point, there was a consumer camera which was affordable enough. From there, I've been shooting digital, and I'm still not shooting the best cameras, but that’s my style. I like to have grain or noise in my images, and that suits me.”

Cohen immerses himself in his subjects when he’s capturing and documenting live shows and musicians. His camera captures soft, quixotic images that tell a story you might have missed even if you were in the same room. He started out by emulating Linda McCartney’s work and found his way to Minneapolis photographer Dan Corrigan. “Dan called me one time after he saw one of my online galleries for a local paper. He gave me some advice that I carry with me to this day. He told me I was giving them too much and that devalued my work. So, I stopped giving all of my images away.” Like a musician at the end of their set, you have to leave the stage making the audience hunger for more. A good photographer should always share just enough to keep their audience wanting one more photo as they click on the last image.

“What I try to do the pictures that are most successful—the ones that I want to put out—are the ones that capture something that's out of the ordinary. Whether it's during a concert and it’s something on stage, I try and find something that’s interesting or totally unique. I also try and find that in sunsets and the clouds, rivers, sunrises, and buildings,” Cohen says. “I like to capture things when they look at their most otherworldly. That's what I'm trying to put out there is something that doesn't feel like it's part of the regular world. But it's real, and it truly is a part of this world.” Like his mentors before him, Cohen passes along advice to up-and-coming photographers that are trying to make it in a world that consumes media more than any other generation, “Do what you want. Follow your muse, you know, follow your passion.”

His passion led him to one of pinnacle moments in his career: following and documenting The Replacements on the road for their reunion tour. He was allowed all access to backstage spaces and the photo pits with the band, but the difficult thing was since the band played it conservatively and didn’t share many images, Steven showed reverence to them and management and only shared one that ended up on the band’s official t-shirt for the remainder of the tour. The iconic black and white photo captures the band in their element: Gritty, grimy, and having the time of their lives.

Steven is a weaver of tales that are not his, undoubtedly, and yet there is often a tendency to categorize creatives like him into conventionally aspirational roles. To say “this is what you do, and this is who you are” is detrimental to people like him. A photographer. A storyteller. A media specialist. A filmmaker. Choose one, be that person. Over the course of a long evening spent with him in his home, it’s apparent that he is, and has been, all of these things to varying degrees. He floats in that unshackled space that is in between the subject and lens.