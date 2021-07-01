(Minn)Focus: Alan Howell

× Expand Courtesy of Alan Howell Alan Howell

Architects are most noted for the buildings they design, but the underlying truth is they are stewards of relationships. Because buildings and places are essentially about people and where to come together to share ideas and energy. Moreover, places like the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport can be a highly specific habitat with its own kind of ecosystem.

Like a scene from The Terminal with Tom Hanks, senior architect of MSP Airport Alan Howell makes himself comfortable on the floor of the north observation deck in the main terminal. The “tower” gives a 360 view of the planes on the tarmac along with the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul. The sun slowly makes its way to the horizon, casting the evening with blushy peach glow as Howell talks fastidiously between PA announcements about flights and COVID regulations. His voice is low and steady as he touches on his work and the last year of shutdowns.

As the world shut down in March of 2020, the terminal was eerily quiet most days and projects slowed down due to the uncertainty of the future. Despite the ambiguity of what was to come in the next year, Howell showed up each day determined to create. The slower time gave him space to focus extra attention on projects that were still being pushed forward.

Howell’s story doesn’t deviate much from his colleagues, but spend more than five minutes with him, and you will see the depth he brings to his role. Much like his carefully thought-out designs, he is a steward of connection, and crafts every conversation in regard to his audience.

One of Howell’s gifts is his ability to see the larger picture and bring that into focus for others that may find them too abstract. “Architects are thought of as people who walk into a place and wave their hands around. One of my professors did that a lot,” he says, waving his hands as an example. “The projects I'm trying to drive use the idea of building relationships as the key ingredient for design. What I do is try to get ideas around how we want to execute better guest experience. We can think of plenty of interesting projects for the people we serve. When someone comes to me, I want them to tell me what problem they're trying to solve. I don't want them to tell me what they want me to do, because I will be able to solve your problems of design and construction. Typically, the best solution has come from asking the correct questions for the project. So the project outcome is replaced with what we're trying to accomplish. In architecture school, we’re all provided with an opportunity to think about beyond how to build things. So I think a lot of the education that we were receiving was teaching us how to think about things, and how to solve problems really well—not how to draw beautifully—but how to think about what the problem is. If there's anything that I gained out of that it was to ask the right questions.”

His Midwest humility runs deeps. In 2019, Howell made Pollen Midwest’s “50 Over 50” list for the beautiful restroom mosaic program he began with local artists. Even his musical talent with the guitar and songwriting is hidden, buried underneath work and pulled out to share when pressed to do so. He adds, “I never want to be famous. Being famous is not worth it.” His songs he writes with his high school friends in their band Mucilage recall the mid-‘90s alternative era, all slightly melancholy tinged stripped-down laments, albeit exquisitely beautiful ones. He cites and reveres Trent Reznor in almost every conversation, yet knows his music will never achieve that level, so his restrooms will have to be his legacy.

Yet legacy is something we ourselves don’t get to decide. It’s the ones that remember us that get to assign that and figure out what we left behind. “I read a piece that JG Ballard had written in 1957 called The Concentration City. I read it first in fifth grade, so I've got all these just dystopian short stories in my brain. That one sticks in my memory, because it dealt with both space and time in terms of this never-ending structure that in the end somehow curved back on itself physically and temporally,” Howell says. “But the story always talks to me about how congested cities can be, and I think about that a lot when I design spaces at the airport. That idea of bringing nature into the space allows us to show folks moments of pause when they're not part of a transactional economy. It’s an opportunity to change the moment for somebody. We're stewards of these relationships. The key question for me is always a platitude. For me it's not how much time do I have left living. It's how much time do I have left to be productive and valuable as an individual.”

After he leaves through security, he's drawn to a light sculpture by Jen Lewin in the middle of the departures level and once again talks about the future. “None of the things here will be around in 500 years, so we have to be stewards while we still can.” It's about human connection with the people we cross paths with, through the spaces we create.