Miloe Is Making His Way

× Expand Photo by Elliot Kennedy Miloe

Miloe, the recording project of 21-year-old Bobby Kabeya, released the feel-good song of the summer with his new single, "make ur way." The song is riddled with a funky rhythm and a slick verse from featured artist 80purppp, mixing an infectious concoction of good vibes.

With the release of the single comes news of his latest project, Gaps, a six track EP set to be released on September 16. The EP will be his third project since he burst on the scene in 2019 with his self titled, Miloe EP and follows his successful 2020 release, Greenhouse EP. The project also marks a shift from the previous chill sounds that mark his first two EPs to a groove that more closely resonates with his Congolese roots.

The vibe switch came from having his own space for the first time and having the freedom to experiment with different sounds during the pandemic. For the lead single, "where u are," Miloe prioritizes that groove. “I wanted to make something that would make me dance, that would generate new energy,” he says. And he achieves that through his latest singles "elastic" and "floating" that also feature on the EP.

Miloe sees Gaps as “a place where music can take you, where time isn’t really a construct and you can zone into this meditative state of jamming. It’s a gap, of sorts. A different realm.” The project will be peppered with a unique texture that comes from a collage of sounds mostly made of instruments within his reach, like plucking his Acoustasonic to emulate a marimba, or recording his neighbor's wind chimes from his bedroom window at 4 a.m.

Things are just picking up for Miloe: He just hopped on the tour bus with Beach Bunny and COIN and performed in the first ever Minneapolis Afropunk festival. Later this summer, he’ll take the stage at The Commons in Minneapolis joining Khalid at the MLS All-Star Concert on August 8.