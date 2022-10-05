Midway Neighborhood Welcomes a New Gallery

× Expand Viewpoint Gallery Viewpoint Gallery

There’s a new art gallery coming to St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood. Opened by artist and designer, Suyao Tian, the gallery is meant to be a place that can beautify and serve its community while giving artists resources to grow.

The Viewpoint Gallery’s grand opening last month celebrated the new space. The opening show, called “Before and After” honors the work of Gene Hartsock, the cobbler and former owner of the gallery space, as an important fixture in the neighborhood. The exhibition also shows Tian’s own whimsical nature-inspired paintings as an introduction to the community. Its next show, opening Oct. 21, will highlight New Works by Luis Fitch, an international Mexican fine artist.

Tian and her husband saw the empty space as they walked their dog through the neighborhood after Hartsock retired from shoe mending after 35 years.

“Once everything was opened up and moved out I thought, ‘Oh this is a nice space, maybe I can use it for a gallery,” Tian remembers.

As a painter, an MCAD alum, faculty and an independent curator who has worked at the MCAD gallery and other professional galleries, running a gallery was a natural progression for her.

Tian hopes that the space will be able to serve multiple needs of the community. To connect with neighbors on a deeper level, beautify the neighborhood, celebrate art and generate ideas for the area. The website already lists upcoming exhibitions from local artists Luis Fitch and Ellen Mueller as well as national artists. The gallery will also operate art workshops and programs to benefit and integrate the community.

“The idea is for this space to be for people who want to stop in and be connected to other people and art.”