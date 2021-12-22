Who Won Michelle Young’s Final Rose?

× Expand Photo courtesy of ABC Michelle Young's Bachelorette Finale

A few months ago, we told you all about this season’s Bachelorette lead—Minnesota teacher Michelle Young. And even though Bach seasons might feel never-ending, Young’s time handing out roses is up. Want to know what went down? Read on. Don’t want to be spoiled? Well, reader, what are you still doing here?

After a season partially filmed in the Twin Cities and filled with quintessentially Minnesotan dates (riding the Danger Wheel at Betty Danger’s, pontooning on Lake Minnetonka, apple picking at White Bear Lake’s Pine Tree Apple Orchard, even visiting both Hopkins and Woodbury High Schools) and a smaller-than-usual—but still present—dose of drama, Young’s final suitors came down to sales exec Nayte Olukoya and traveling nurse recruiter Brandon Jones. Our previous (read: definitely hometown-biased) favorite to win, Minneapolitan real estate developer Joe Coleman, made it to the top three did not receive a rose after last week’s Fantasy Suites episode.

After Tuesday's three-hour, partially live final episode, we finally know Young walked away engaged to Olukoya—who received her First Impression rose and who Young had palpable chemistry with since the first episode. And they're still together! They're still engaged! No near-immediate breakups or secret girlfriends here.

Photo courtesy of ABC Michelle and Nayte, Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya during the Bachelorette finale

But even with its happy ending, the finale wasn’t without drama—and lots of tears. Young confessed she was in love with both Olukoya and Jones (a rarity in the show) and seemed to genuinely struggle with her decision before emotionally telling Jones goodbye seconds before he was about to propose. Another factor? During the final episode, Young’s parents, LaVonne and Ephraim Young, met with both men and believed Jones was a better fit for their daughter—and that Olukoya may not be emotionally and mentally ready to get married. Really, after just a handful of weeks taping a reality show? Inconceivable! (For what it's worth, toward the end of the episode's live portion, LaVonne said she and her husband are now "in love with Nayte.")

Despite those—let’s call them classic, not cliché, why don’t we?—Bachelorette moments, the season did make history. Not only was Michelle the show’s third Black Bachelorette, she was the first Bachelorette to also end up with a person of color—and to have her top four be fully comprised of BIPOC men.

And, we finally got the other answer we were waiting for: What's next for the lovebirds? "Oh, I'm moving to Minnesota," Olukoya said. The couple is actively looking for a house in the Twin Cities—and they were gifted their down payment during the finale. Welcome to the North, Nayte!

Next up? Not-Minnesotan Clayton Echard, who was eliminated in week six of Young’s season, will star in the newest season of The Bachelor, starting January 3 on ABC.