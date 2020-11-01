Michele Norris on the Minneapolis Uprising and Her Minnesota Roots

× Expand Photograph by David Welch Michele Norris

Michele Norris is on Martha’s Vineyard when I finally reach her on her cell phone in mid-September. These days it’s where she and her husband, former Obama administration cabinet secretary Broderick D. Johnson, escape the grind of Washington, D.C., as often as they can during the summer.

It seems a world away from the Minneapolis where Norris grew up in the 1960s and ’70s. She graduated from Washburn High School and studied journalism at the U of M, where she cut her teeth at the Minnesota Daily. She worked as a reporter at WCCO before ultimately moving to D.C. There, she became one of the most reasonable media voices in the country. From 2002 to 2012 she hosted NPR’s All Things Considered, before becoming a special NPR correspondent on race and identity in America. In 2010 she founded The Race Card Project. There she asked people around the world to share their observations about identity as a starting point for new conversations. She eventually archived more than 500,000 stories, some of which were incorporated into NPR segments that won her a Peabody Award.

At around the same time, she wrote about her own experiences growing up Black in Minneapolis. The Grace of Silence is something of an investigative memoir about being the daughter of two proud Black parents who concealed their pain about being Black in America—in Minnesota, really—in part to lighten the burden on their offspring.

Gone from NPR since 2015, she’s now a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, and this year she’s developing a new podcast and writing another book.

“I’ve learned as a journalist—and as a person—to always write my future in pencil,” she says. “Because I’ve continually done things I haven’t expected to do.”

She acknowledges COVID is changing how all of us perceive our own lives. She says she’s “looking for COVID dividends” and learning to appreciate the smaller things and to count her blessings. And despite her role as a professional witness to all the upheaval and death in our country, she’s still proud to do what she does, rejecting the premise that journalism’s best days are in its past.

“If you love America, then journalism is part of the deal,” she laughs. “It just is.”

In 1961, your parents were the first Black homeowners on their block at 48th and Oakland, and most of their white neighbors immediately put their houses on the market. When your book came out, were any of your Minneapolis friends surprised to hear what you and your family had to put up with here?

There was some degree of surprise, but what I guess I appreciated is that there was also curiosity. People were interested to know more about how our little integrated communities on the south side of Minneapolis came to be. And it wasn’t just because the wind blew in one direction; it’s because people with courage crossed the color line. And my parents were alone and often were met with less than tolerance.

After George Floyd died, you wrote a column in The Washington Post about

Photo by Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images Michele Norris and Michelle Obama Interviewing Michelle Obama at the Xcel Energy Center during the former First Lady’s book tour for her memoir Becoming.

Minnesota abandoning our integration model sometime in the 1990s and becoming much more segregated. Yet when I listened to you on Michelle Obama’s podcast, you said you were surprised that this global movement centered around race would start with a murder in Minneapolis. Why?

You know, I just wouldn’t think that Minneapolis would be the locus for something like this. And what happened on 38th and Chicago, it just peeled back layers to help us understand what’s been going on. I don’t think of Minneapolis as a racist city. I don’t think of Minneapolis as a place of segregation. And yet, the city has become divided in the way that truly segregated cities are. It’s not the kind of Jim Crow segregation where someone decides that there are racial codes about who can live where. It happened in Minneapolis because of an unraveling of an infrastructure that was meant to create a more tolerant and integrated community. Myron Orfield explains this beautifully in his research. So, when I was looking back with horror and dread and sorrow at what happened so close to where I grew up and just two blocks from where my mother moved after their divorce, I realized that Minnesota had changed. And I wanted to write a little bit about that. Not to wag a finger at the city that I love, but just to note tolerance is a verb. Tolerance is a muscle that you have to flex. Time and time again. And like a muscle, it atrophies over time if you don’t tend to it.

Police violence has been a problem in Minneapolis for a century, but there was a time this summer, seeing a younger generation of leaders in the streets—like the Black Visions Collective—where I thought things could finally change. But now it feels like momentum has been lost. There seems to be fatigue setting in regarding this discussion about race. How do you see it?

I always have hope. That’s the Minnesotan in me. I am so grateful I was raised in Minneapolis and that I have Minnesota roots because I think there is optimism in the water out there. So, I still believe there is a possibility for change on the horizon. Since the protests, there are a number of studies that show that people are recognizing race and racism and bias in ways they haven’t in the past. But I also know that this requires work. Some things have to happen before we can say that this is actually a moment of reckoning. And we’re not quite there yet. I spent the last 10 years having deep conversations around race; it’s the center of what I do in my work now and my journalism. And I know that fatigue is real. That people just get tired. They look for answers, and those answers aren’t forthcoming, and they feel small in relation to the problems that they’re trying to interrogate. Or they feel that they are too often seen as the source of those problems. “Why am I always the person that’s blamed?” Or, “Why am I always the person that’s expected to solve everything?” Race fatigue is a real thing. You push through that in part by acknowledging it.

How can we create real change?

It’s gonna take more than putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in their yard. All of that is great and wonderful, and I applaud every bit of it, but I also know that that alone is not enough to move the country forward. This is a definitional moment in terms of our election, in terms of decisions we make about the workplaces that we create, the children we raise, and frankly, how we re-enter the world after this global pandemic. We’ve all had a lot of time to really think and be introspective. And we all have to decide whether we’re going to go back to the same old thing or whether we really are invested in creating a country that lives up to our constitutional values.

Courtesy Vintage Books The Grace of Silence Norris’s memoir about growing up Black in Minneapolis.

Your dad moved to Minnesota from Birmingham, Alabama. In your book, you mention that JFK said that “the civil rights movement should thank God for Bull Connor.” In a perverse way, do you think that Black Lives Matter should thank God for Donald Trump?

I’m not sure that JFK on Bull Connor translates to Donald Trump. I’m not sure I can agree with you there. In fact, I’m pretty sure I don’t. But I understand what JFK was saying—that Bull Connor was such a caricature of hatred that it made it easy for people to say, “I don’t want to be that.” There are lots of reasons that that sort of doesn’t translate to today, but one of the challenges is racism doesn’t always come in the form of Bull Connor. It doesn’t always come in the form of a snarled lip or a southern sheriff with a sweaty back. Sometimes it is more subtle, and so I don’t think that there’s anybody in the Black Lives Matter movement who would say, “Thank God for Donald Trump.” I think this moment speaks more to what Dr. King said about the moderate. There are a lot of people with this kind of à la carte approach to racism that is problematic—it’s almost like, “Hold the mayo.” “I like the growth in my stock portfolio, I appreciate their views on the estate tax, but I’m going to tolerate some other things that are in direct conflict with our Constitution.”

This was a violent summer, and that violence was coming from people on all sides of the political spectrum. What do you think will happen on election night?

I don’t make election predictions.

What’s your read on the mood of the country?

I think there is a lot of anxiety on all sides. Violence is scary. Let’s not pretend that it’s not. I appreciate that you noted that there was a lot of violent behavior on all sides. I think you mean to ask, “Are white people afraid that Black people are coming to their neighborhood?”

Yeah. Absolutely.

That’s the message that you’re getting from Donald Trump. That Black people are coming to a neighborhood near you and they’re going to cause unrest. If you talk to a lot of Black and brown people in America, they are equally afraid of white protesters with long guns who are showing up at protests to defend “law and order.” What I’m looking for is someone who will be willing to turn down the temperature and talk about justice and unity. Because we seem to be losing the idea that those two things can happen at the same time. That justice doesn’t always mean that there must be unrest.

What do you think of the language or the terminology defund the police? I know it originates from Angela Davis’s thinking about the abolition of the prison-industrial complex. Didn’t your father keep a photo of Angela Davis’s FBI wanted poster in a sock drawer? He looked up to her.

He did. And that was surprising to me. When you talk about law and order and patriotism, you would be hard pressed to find someone who was more patriotic than my father.

Yeah, didn’t he carry a copy of the Constitution around in his pocket?

Yes. We had flags in our yard. He wore flag clothing. This is not a popular thing to do, but you know, during the bicentennial he was all in. And it has prepared me well for this moment—to have been raised by a man who loved his country even when his country didn’t love him back. We often see people as being defined by one thing: their race, their political proclivities, their use of some phrase. You know, my father was a “race man” and a patriot, and a law-and-order dude, and he was shot by a police officer because he was entering a building where he was trying to learn as much about the Constitution as he could so he could register to vote. That’s a complex story. And it’s an absolutely American story. And so, when you ask me about defunding the police, that is a complex story also. It is reduced to three words. And I guarantee you that those three words mean very different things to different people. And I’m not trying to dodge your question at all, but as a journalist what I try very hard to do is not to fall into the tropes that are attached to political rhetoric. When my dad had Angela Davis socked away in his drawer, I don’t think it was because of her views on defunding the police. I don’t know the exact reason, but Angela Davis was from Birmingham and so was he. I wish he was still alive because I would love to talk to him about those things. And I know that he would be profound.

You recently tweeted, “Patriotism is too often now used as a gatekeeping function.” You’ve written that you can love this country without loving its history. But do you ever worry that there is something about identity politics that emphasizes our differences at the expense of what we have in common as Americans?

Well, you know, America is a polyglot nation. So, our differences are part of who we are.

Yeah. Of course.

What I worry more about is people exploiting difference. And exploiting fear. You can’t erase the fact that we have differences. What we have to figure out is how to work productively despite those differences. Most people reading this probably work with people who live somewhere across the political divide. And yet when you go to work, you figure out how to row in the same direction, because you have to do that to be productive. You know, I spend a lot of time talking to people across the political spectrum. Through The Race Card Project, we have corporate partners where we bring people together to talk across difference. Because this really does affect productivity. And as the nation becomes more divided, so do our schools, so do our workplaces. So that’s sort of the small experiment. The big experiment is how we figure out how to do this as a country. And in us and them moments, in a moment of divide, we have to remember that the flag belongs to all of us, the country belongs to all of us. That no one group gets to claim that and say, “This is our flag and the rest of you are outsiders in this country.”

Your book extends the roots of the civil rights movement—before Dr. King—to the mid-1940s, when Black soldiers like your father returned from WWII and realized the principles they fought for there weren’t being applied here. Your dad fought so hard for the right to vote, and people of my generation and people younger than me have taken it for granted. Do you think people will stop taking it for granted this fall?

I certainly hope so. I mean, I tell my kids, “If you don’t vote, you don’t eat.” They’re of voting age now, and that applies to all three of them. Voting is a right and a responsibility. I recognize that there are lots of people who have fought and died so I would have the right to vote. And a responsibility means that you vote whether you’re excited or not. You’re lucky if you feel excited about a candidate—you won’t always. But you still vote, based on the America and the community that you want to see.

