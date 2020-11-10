Michelangelo’s Recreated Sistine Chapel Comes to the Mall of America

× Expand Courtesy of Mall of America MOA Sistine Chapel

A new exhibit is coming to the Mall of America where visitors can immerse themselves in Michelangelo’s work throughout the Sistine Chapel. Debuting on November 13, it will be the first traveling exhibition hosted at the mall since the beginning of the pandemic.

The immersive experience will guide visitors through “museum-quality reproductions of Michelangelo’s frescoes that adorn the Sistine Chapel in Rome,” as described in a press release. Recreated in their original sizes, the depictions will allow visitors to observe and engage with the famous works up close.

The exhibition will be hosted on level two in the mall’s north atrium where guests will have the opportunity to walk through with an audio guide available via smartphone. As the pandemic continues, safety protocols will be implemented to keep visitors healthy, including the requirement of masks and social distancing.

In addition to the Mall of America, the traveling exhibition will also be visiting America’s Center in St. Louis and Old Mission Santa Barbara. Ticket sales begin on November 9 at $19, children under 6 are free. More information and ticket reservation is available online at chapelsistine.com.