Exhibit on the American Supernatural Coming to Mia

In February, the first major museum exhibit to widely consider American art and the supernatural will arrive at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. ‘“Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art” includes more than 150 artworks dating from the early 19th century to the present. The multimedia exhibition will feature artworks in traditional forms—paintings, sculptures, drawings, sketchbooks and albums, books, prints, photographs, video—alongside spiritualist objects like Ouija boards, planchettes, and scientific instruments. Broadly, it asks the question: why is America haunted, and how do American artists represent our ghosts?

“The mysterious and intangible are integral to American identity for profound and painful reasons, which explains why artists and entertainers across media continue to make art about the supernatural,” said Robert Cozzolino, who curated the exhibit, in a press release. “At its heart, this exhibition is about the imaginative capacity of humanity to consider what lies beyond tangible existence, and how this is reflected in visual culture. ‘Supernatural America’ brings together American artists who have explored even the most incomprehensible or impossible ideas. The exhibition delves into how these works relate to both personal and collective narratives of the haunted, the spiritual, and the cosmic.”

The installation will feature art from internationally renowned artists like Howardena Pindell, Betye Saar, Renée Stout, Dorothea Tanning, Alma Thomas, and more, as well as canonical objects, such as John Quidor’s The Headless Horseman Pursuing Ichabod Crane. The exhibit will also present work from underrepresented artists whose work has yet to be shown in art museums. These include 19th- and 20th-century “spirit artists,” who claim to have served as mediums for spiritual forces that guided their hand, channeling art-making from the beyond during séances. Most of the artists featured in the exhibit have said they had direct experiences with the supernatural.

The exhibit is organized into four broad themes: America as a haunted place, apparitions, channeling spirits/ritual, and plural universes. And though the exhibit explores all that’s paranormal, mystic, and otherworldly, it’s planted firmly in America’s terrestrial, bloody past: the artists engage memories of the Civil War, Native American genocide, atomic weapons, slavery, technological anxiety, and the Salem Witch Trials.

It will make its last stop at Mia February 19 through May 15, 2022, after shows at the Toledo Museum of Art and the Speed Art Museum. The exhibit will be accompanied by a full-color catalogue from Mia and the University of Chicago, which features thematic essays and nearly 300 images.