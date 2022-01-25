Mia Hosting Botticelli Exhibit This Fall

× Expand Uffizi Galleries Sandro Botticelli’s “Minerva and the Centaur” Sandro Botticelli’s “Minerva and the Centaur”

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is bringing a special exhibit, Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi, to the museum on October 15. It will be one of the most comprehensive shows staged in the U.S. on Sandro Botticelli, who is one of the most celebrated artists of the Italian Renaissance, famous for his large-scale mythological and secular paintings, as well as his unique treatment of sacred subjects.

The exhibition will feature more than 45 loans from the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, a first ever collaboration between the two parties, including Botticellis’s Minerva and Centaur. It will be on view from October 15 through January 8, 2023 in Mia’s Target Galleries.

Botticelli (about 1445-1510) was recognized as a great artist of the time and was highly regarded around Italy. Perhaps Botticelli’s greatest accomplishment was being summoned by the Pope to Rome to decorate the walls of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. There he painted the religious scenes The Life of Moses and the Temptations of Christ, as well as papal portraits.

For more information on the exhibit, visit Mia’s website.