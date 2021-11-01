Mia Partners with Blue Cross and Blue Shield on New Exhibition

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Institute of Art

Local high school students and professional artists will collaborate on a new project thanks to Mia's partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. This multi-generational project will explore the concept of racism as a "public health crisis" in an upcoming exhibition, according to a press release.

Professional artists Kprecia Ambers, Juan Lucero, Nancy Ariza, and Akiko Ostlund began leading workshops with local students at the end of September, working up to an onsite Mia exhibition beginning November 3.

Students from North High School, Como High School, and Minnesota Charter School worked on idea generation, materials, individual artmaking, and group collaboration to co-create a print poster campaign and public art exhibition that addresses racial and health equity. The exhibition will give local artists and teens a chance to share their individual perspectives on how racism is part of a public health crisis.

"Through this partnership and exhibition, we will learn alongside the artists and students and engage in important conversations about the impacts of systemic racism inside and outside of Mia,'' Mia's Sheila McGuire, head of student and teacher learning, and Angela Olson, studio programs associate, say in the release.

The artwork will be on display at Mia's Community Commons Gallery, with an in-person reception taking place this January.