Mia Acquires 20-Year Archive from Printmaking Publisher Highpoint Editions

The Minneapolis Institute of Art has acquired the complete, 20-year archive of works by Highpoint Editions, the publishing arm of Highpoint Center for Printmaking. The archive includes 310 published prints and multiples, as well as 700 items of ancillary production materials from 40 artists. The Highpoint Center for Printmaking is a nonprofit art center—founded in 2001, they’ve made a name for themselves as both an eminent printmaking studio and accessible home base for Upper Midwestern printmakers from all walks of life. Until Highpoint came along, printmaking arts were largely inaccessible to the public in this region of the country: Mia’s acquisition of Highpoint’s archive celebrates the vital role of printmaking in the Midwest’s contemporary arts scene.

“The Contemporary Print: 20 Years at Highpoint Editions” will feature work from a long list of artists, including Carlos Amorales, Julie Buffalohead, Willie Cole, Sarah Crowner, Jim Hodges, Julie Mehretu, Todd Norsten, Chloe Piene, David Rathman, Do Ho Suh, and Dyani White Hawk. White Hawk’s “Take Care of Them” is a series that honors Native American values of collective care—the series’ prints are inspired by Plains style women’s dentalium dresses. Cole’s “Beauties” is a collection of 28 prints made with flattened metal ironing boards using intaglio, an incisive printmaking process. Amorales contributed 23 prints made with imagery drawn from his Liquid Archive project. The exhibit will also include printmaking demonstrations to educate visitors about the art form, and inspire them to try their own hand.

Highpoint Edition’s archive also showcases artists’ ancillary production materials like draft drawings, trial proofs, working proofs, progressive state proofs, and printing matrices, as a way of demonstrating how many printmaking techniques—like intaglio, relief, lithography, screenprinting, and monotype—work. Mia will also publish an online catalogue raisonné of the archive’s published editions and monotypes. Highpoint co-founders Cole Rogers, Artistic Director and Master Printer, and Carla McGrath, Executive Director, said that they’re thrilled to have Mia acquire the organization’s archive.

“Highpoint was founded on the belief that printmaking and prints are a democratic art form, and the Highpoint Editions Archive was created from day one to live in a place that would uphold that belief,” Rogers said. “Considering Mia’s commitment to prints, drawings, and works on paper, their exceptionally strong print collection of over 40,000 works, their incredible curatorial team, and their beautiful Print Study Room which is free and open to all—Highpoint’s Archive could not have found a better permanent home.”

The exhibit is scheduled to open at Mia in October 2021.