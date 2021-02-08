Mayor Melvin Carter on Rebuilding After 2020

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter

January 2021 is nigh. Phew!

Gosh. Seriously. 2020 was hard. One of the things, though, that are really clear about St. Paul, and Minnesota and our country, in many ways, around 2020, is that we have a whole lot of people in this country who care about each other. One of my first hopes as we look back on 2020 is that we won’t just remember the things that we wish weren’t, but that we remember the things that were really blessed in 2020. The restaurants who were struggling to try to pay their own bills but fired up the kitchens to make food for families in need. The neighbors who came out after our civil unrest to help each other to clean up. People taking care of each other is very much a part of the 2020 story. I’m hopeful that with the new presidential administration we’ll be able to work with partners in Washington, D.C., to bring families and businesses the type of relief that they’ll need to keep their businesses open and to do all the stuff that we’ll need to rebuild.

“People taking care of each other is very much a part of the 2020 story.” —Mayor Melvin Carter

Last year was about survival. What’s this one going to be about?

We can go back to where we were in January 2020—back to this belief that we’re in a post-racial society and all these other things. But as long as some of our neighbors don’t have a home or don’t have health insurance or don’t have paid leave to take time off and care for their children, we’re all worse off. And so, if we get an immunization and don’t change anything else, then we’ll be just as fragile as we were. My hope is that we learn really serious lessons, that we realize that the kind of public safety reforms that many of us have talked about for years are very, very critical—that we aren’t yet a post-racial society.

If 2020 taught us anything, it was how interconnected everything is.

I joke that 2020 feels like that scene at the end of a horror movie where all the demons are exorcised and, at the last minute, all of a sudden, all the heads start spinning and the beds start levitating and everything goes crazy because it’s like literally the last stand before daylight. 2021 is daylight.

Right, but in a horror movie, by daylight the worst may be behind you, but the world is not suddenly normal again.

That’s exactly right. I’m a founding member of this organization called Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. A year ago, the idea of guaranteed income seemed super pie-in-the-sky radical, but we’re at a place right now where Americans know there’s not really a way out of this without federal support for families beyond anything we’ve ever endeavored as a country. We have a lot of small businesses—well, businesses of all sizes—who have been under mandated shutdowns or limitations. We’ve got a transit system in crisis, economically speaking. We’ve got families literally holding their breath to try to figure out what in the world is going to happen when mortgage or eviction or foreclosure moratoriums expire. A friend of mine, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, Steve Benjamin, said, “2020 is like 1918, 1932, 1968 all crammed into a few months.” And that’s shocking to think about, but so accurate. Horrifyingly accurate.

Wow. Yeah, I guess so.

Those are all years that I associate with fundamental shifts in the way that we think about inclusion in our economy and in our democracy. So the argument that I mention to anybody who will listen is, there is really only precedent for meeting a crisis of this magnitude with an enormous country- and economy-reshaping policy agenda that renews our sense of “we the people” are all in this together.

You’re considered a pretty pragmatic mayor, but you’re talking about some very big, progressive ideas here.

I think a lot of people have your same type of reaction on first flash. Like, “Wait a minute, that’s enormous and different than what we’re used to.” And my response is always, “That’s kind of the point.” I can’t find an argument for doing poverty alleviation, for doing public safety, for doing our economy, for doing any of those things the way we’ve always done it. In one sense, we are more divided than we’ve ever been. But in terms of the things that are really threatening us—this economy, this pandemic—right at the tips of our noses, we’re more united than we’ve ever been. And my hope is that that’ll be the fuel that drives us to rethink the way some stuff works.

So, what’s your most elegant aspiration for how we do that in 2021?

We haven’t really done our strategic planning for next year yet, frankly, because just dealing with the ground underfoot has been a full-time job. I think we got a lot of important stuff underway, the work that we’re doing to support individuals who’ve experienced unsheltered homelessness. We have this work underway to rethink our entire public safety system here in St. Paul in partnership with our county and our schools and our courts. That work really energizes me, and seeing that work through is really critically important to me.

This article originally appeared in the January 2021 issue.