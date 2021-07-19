Meet the Minnesotans to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics

× Expand Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images 2021 US Olympics Women Gymnastics Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Mykayla Skinner and Grace McCallum, the women that will represent Team USA, pose following the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

St. Paul’s Sunisa Lee is making history this year as the first Hmong American to represent the U.S. at the Olympics, joining the women’s gymnastics team. The 16-year-old gymnast also performs what might be the most difficult uneven bars routine in the world.

Grace McCallum, who hails from Isanti, makes up the other Minnesota half of the women’s gymnastics team. Born in Cambridge, the 18-year-old gymnast tells USA Gymnastics of her roots in the sport: “When I was little I would be climbing all over the walls of my house, so my parents needed something for me to do to burn off all my energy.”

Lynx players Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier will be representing our state in women's basketball. For the Miami-born Fowles, 35, it marks her fourth Olympics after taking home gold thrice, in Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro. Fowles has been with the Lynx since she was traded in 2015. Her teammate Collier was the 6th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. Collier, 24 years old from Missouri and a former UConn forward, has numerous accomplishments to her name, including being named a WNBA All-Star and Rookie of the Year.

The 24-year-old University of Cincinnati alum Jordan Thompson is part of the 12-player women’s volleyball roster. Born in Edina, she inherits a sports legacy: Her father, Tyrone Doleman, played basketball at the University of Pittsburgh and with the Harlem Globetrotters, and her uncle Chris Doleman is a former Vikings player and inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gopher Alumnus Bowen Becker is headed to Tokyo after qualifying in the men’s 100 freestyle and will compete as a member of the 4x100 meter freestyle relay. Originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, Becker began swimming at 11 years old. Becker is a three-time NCAA All-American.

Originally from Lakeville, Regan Smith is considered to be a strong contender for the gold this year. The 19 year old held the world record in the 200 backstroke which was set at the 2019 world championships. This will be Smith’s first Olympic competition.

Born and raised in Shoreview, MN, Kyra Condie started her climbing career at Vertical Endeavors in St. Paul. Now based out of Salt Lake City, UT the 23 year old is one of just four American Sport Climbers who qualified for the 2020 Olympics. Aside from her Olympic debut, Condie hopes to attend veterinary school and work as a small animal veterinarian.

Minneapolis native Joe Klecker finished 3rd in the 10,000 meter finals, qualifying him for the Olympics. Starting his running career at Hopkins high school, the 24 year old is a University of Colorado Boulder alum turned Olympian. Klecker comes from a family of runners with his father, Barney, owning the US record for the 50-mile ultramarathon and his mother, Janis, being an Olympian herself competing in the 1992 games.

Currently ranked seventh in the world in men’s shot put, Payton Otterdahl completed the feat of meeting the Olympic qualifying standard for shot put which is considered to be one of the toughest events to qualify for Team USA. The Rosemount native is serves as a volunteer assistant coach for the NDSU Bison and competes professionally for Nike.

Shoreview's Lara Dallman-Weiss is making her Olympic debut on the US Sailing Team. Along with her sailing partner Nikki Barnes, the duo make up Team Perfect Vision.The team competed at the 470 World Championship this March where they beat two American teams and placed seventh out of 27 teams worldwide.

At 20 years old wrestler Gable Steveson has already made a name for himself both with his Olympic Trials win and signature backflip that he is known to do for the crowd. And as for his name “Gable” he’s named after Dan Gable, who is considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time.

Sgt. Patrick Sunderman has earned a place on the Men’s Sallbore Olympic team after finishing in second place at the USA Shooting Trials. Originally from Farmington, Sunderman joined the West Virginia Army national Guard in 2012 and attended West Virginia University where he competed on the rifle team from 2013-2016. Sunderman is a four time NCAA National Champion.

St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby and two time Olympian in BMX will continue her legacy this year on the USA Cycling team. In 2006 Willougby became the woman ever to be voted Pro of the year by BMXer Magazine. Off the track, Willoughby uses her passion for her sport and community to host the annual Alise Post MS Race for a Cure at her home track in St. Cloud to help raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis.