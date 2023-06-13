Meet the 2023 McKnight Visual Artist Fellows

× Expand Minneapolis College of Art and Design MCAD

On behalf of the McKnight Foundation, the Minneapolis College of Art and Design has announced the six recipients of this year's McKnight fellowship for visual artists, selected from a pool of 117 applicants.

Aimed at supporting Minnesota artists, the fellowship provides recipients with a variety of guidance and resources including, public recognition, connection to a network of professionals, and the opportunity to participate in a residency with the Artists Community Alliance. The fellowship also includes a $25,000 stipend and an invitation to speak in a lecture series.

This year’s six recipients are Tia-Symone Gardner, Kaamil A. Haider, Karen Kroul, Sieng Lee, Mark Ostapchuck, and Lindsay Rhyner.