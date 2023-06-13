Meet the 2023 McKnight Visual Artist Fellows

Minneapolis College of Art and Design
MCAD
On behalf of the McKnight Foundation, the Minneapolis College of Art and Design has announced the six recipients of this year's McKnight fellowship for visual artists, selected from a pool of 117 applicants.
Aimed at supporting Minnesota artists, the fellowship provides recipients with a variety of guidance and resources including, public recognition, connection to a network of professionals, and the opportunity to participate in a residency with the Artists Community Alliance. The fellowship also includes a $25,000 stipend and an invitation to speak in a lecture series.
This year’s six recipients are Tia-Symone Gardner, Kaamil A. Haider, Karen Kroul, Sieng Lee, Mark Ostapchuck, and Lindsay Rhyner.
- Tia-Symone Gardner is an interdisciplinary artist based in St. Paul. Her works explore Blackness and space, utilizing drawings and archival images to examine the relationship between racial identity and geography, geology, and landscape.
- Kaamil A. Haider explores heritage within contemporary Somali art focusing on themes of shared meaning and memory. Haider works with various mediums of visual art, including graphic design and archives, and is currently a professor at Augsburg University.
- Keren Kroul is both a watercolor artist, and professor of art, design, and Spanish. She uses watercolor as a medium to express identity, time, memory and place.
- Sieng Lee is a Hmong American artist-in-residence at White Bear Center for the Arts. He explores community and tradition through his work, and aims to use his art as a means of disruption.
- Mark Ostapchuck’s paintings and drawings play with pattern, shape, and color. His creation process includes sanding, layering, and rebuilding, and is also a previous recipient of the fellowship.
- Lindsay Rhyner is a mixed-media and textile artist skilled in beading, sewing, collaging and painting. Her large-scale wall hangings are made using mostly recycled and second-hand materials. She has worked with textiles throughout most of her career and is self-taught. Recently, her work has been exhibited at the University of Minnesota, and the Parlour and Ramp Gallery in Chicago.