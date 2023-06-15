Meet the 2023 Bush Fellows

× Expand Bush Foundation 2023 Bush Fellows

The Bush Foundation announced this year's round of fellowship recipients. Each year, the foundation honors a group of individuals who demonstrate impressive leadership potential. The fellowship provides guidance and support to these leaders, who in order to apply must be residents of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and the 23 Native nations sharing the same geography. The fellows receive a flexible grant of up to $100,000 and the freedom to design an individual path to furthering their influence on their communities.

Out of this year's 24 recipients, 16 are Minnesota residents. Their areas of leadership and community organizing are as varied as their stories, each using their individual perspectives and experiences to address specific needs within their communities. From de-stigmatizing addiction to improving immigrant children’s transition into the education system, these fellows intend to do great things with this fellowship.

Keep your eyes on this year's winners, who surely will follow the success of the fellows before them. Past Bush fellows include the Sioux Chef himself, Sean Sherman, and Penumbra Theatre president Sarah Bellamy.

This years Minnesota fellows are Farhia Budul, Abdirizak Diis, Owen Duckworth, Omar Guevara Stoto, Janssen Hang, Nadine Tebeh Graves, Leslie Harper, Henry Jiménez, Alexander Leonard, Blanca Martinez Gaviña, Julio Murphy Zelaya, Mikisha Nation, Noel Nix, Kim Park Nelson, Rebecca Polston, and Neerja Singh. Read more about them, and their plans for their award here.