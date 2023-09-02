Meet Renee Alexander, the State Fair's New CEO

× Expand Minnesota State Fair Renee Alexander, MN State Fair CEO

Can you share your history with the Minnesota State Fair?

I actually started at the Fair as a summer intern way back in 1989. And then I was hired full time. And I was here for five years, working in the free entertainment department, so I worked on the parades and the talent contests and some of the other free things that happened at the Fair and just fell in love with the fair.

Just being part of something that was so much bigger than myself was pretty incredible. And then I left for about 11 years and did some other things and came back. So in my current role, I've been booking the Grandstand entertainment, overseeing the free stage entertainment, as well as our marketing departments and ticketing and those kinds of things. It's been a journey.

You've been committed for a long time.

You know, the Fair is one of those things that once it gets in your blood, it's hard to get it out. It's great to be in a role and working for a place that you believe in and that you love, but it's a cast of thousands that make the Fair go, and I just work with so many great people and partners. And it's a really rewarding experience to work on something that is beloved to so many. That's the other beauty of the Fair, is it's rare that you find somebody that doesn't have a Fair story or connection or doesn't love the Fair, so it's a pretty neat place to be.

Do you meet up with other State Fairs, and compare and contrast?

There's a really strong organization: It's called the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. And its fairs are represented throughout not just the country, but internationally. And in fact, I was just at a meeting last week. We share ideas and best practices and compare all the time, because the beauty of it is, in most cases, we're not competing with one another.

You know, the Minnesota State Fair is not competing with the Iowa State Fair, necessarily. It's a great organization, and there's a lot of networking. [During the pandemic] we were on calls constantly with one another. It's like, what are you seeing in your state? What are you doing about this? Or how are you handling masking? It's a great community of folks that really support one another and are always willing to share ideas and information.

Having been with the Fair so long, can you characterize the uniqueness of the Fair? What makes the Minnesota State Fair so special and beloved in your experience?

There's a sense of pride within our community, and within the state around this Fair. I think that is really the key difference I see between our Fair and what I see in some other areas of the country. It's a great way to celebrate and be together. There's a personal attachment that is unique and magical. The other piece of it, too, is we have beautiful facilities. And that's something you don't see at a lot of fairs either, you don't see a lot of the permanent buildings and structures that we have here. The Grandstand that was built in the early 1900s. And the Ag-Hort building that was built during the WPA. We have all of these beautiful architectural marvels that that also anchor the Fairgrounds in a really special way. And our trees! This is very much a park-like setting that is unique as well.

You've been at the Fair for a long time. What are some of your proudest moments and accomplishments that you look back on?

I would say one of the things I'm most proud of is how we have what I would define as public art programming that we've added to the Fair over my time. We've added the giant sing along, which is a giant karaoke, kind of public art installation. We've added Arts A’Fair, which is a performing arts group that does little pop-up performances at different locations throughout the Fairgrounds. In 2021, we added the Joyful World Mural Park, with mural artists that actually paid during the Fair and create these beautiful murals. Bringing public art to the Fair is something that I'm really proud of.

On a more personal note, what does the Fair mean to you, in your own life as a person?

We were joking—you know how they talk about Vikings fans bleeding purple? I think I would bleed blue and green. It’s such a rewarding place to work with incredible people, and then also just creating something that makes people happy. It's just a place where so many people come and make memories and traditions. And I love when I hear stories of people who've never been here before and coming and experiencing it for the first time. It's just that special, planning a party for almost 2 million people every year.

It sounds like you're very gracious to the people around you. Has your work experience been very supportive?

Yeah, I have an incredible team. And what's also interesting is how, when the Fair asks for help, how many people jump up to help us in an instant when we need it. All of us that work here are working on just putting on the best event that we possibly can, and are also really invested emotionally and personally. It's like a giant class reunion, family reunion, and vacation all rolled into one. There's really a sense of pride. I love that I have family and friends stop in and say hello during the Fair, and just running into people on the street, my neighbors, or people I haven't seen for a while. It's just such a great community event.

One of my favorite stories: I was in the Food Building. I had a wild rice burger and some waffle fries. And this woman I've never met before, I've never seen before, walked up to me and she had a boatload of cheese curds. And she said, “I'll trade you a cheese curd for a waffle fry.” Where else would that happen?

Sometimes Minnesota has a reputation of having a little bit of a chill, but I just don't experience that at the Fair at all. People are so willing to be together, it feels like the walls come down in some way.

It really does. No, you're absolutely right. And I’ve seen and heard stories multiple times. I've seen people at a Grandstand show pass the whole bucket of cookies down the row, and there's people sharing tables and benches together. I'm striking up conversations with people that would never happen anywhere else. And I think the beauty of the Fair is it does bring us together in a way that makes you realize we are more alike than we are different, regardless of what the outside forces like us to believe.

Okay, so this next question might be kind of like picking a favorite kid. But I wanted to ask you what your favorite State Fair food is. Or if you have a top three?

I will say it depends on the time of day. You know, we're here really long. So I have some breakfast favorites. I have some evening favorites. Midday: Coffee is always on the list, whether it's hot or iced or sweet, there's a lot of great coffee spots out here. A lot of good breakfast. French Meadow has a great breakfast sandwich that I love in the morning. Last year, we added nautical bowls. The wild rice burger. I love the Gizmo heros. The one regret I always have every year is I never seem to get much of an opportunity to try the new foods their first year, because they're still popular and I'm impatient. So I'm always excited when they do well and come back a second year, and hopefully I have a little better shot of getting them. By the middle of the Fair, I start craving things like fresh vegetables.

Is there a Grandstand performance that has stuck with you, that you remember just being the greatest?

I've got a couple in that regard. One of them was Aretha Franklin. She’s such an icon, and it was so incredible to have her performing. And last year, we had Diana Ross, and it was right up there as well.

There's a couple more. Once we had Merle Haggard, Kris Kristofferson, and Sturgill Simpson. I grew up on Merle Haggard and Kris Kristofferson. And it was one of Merle Haggard's last performances. He passed away not that long afterwards.

And then another one for me was Macklemore. It was just after “Thrift Shop” exploded, his career just skyrocketed. And the interesting thing in that one is we had a rainstorm blow through, and we'd actually evacuated the Grandstand and then brought them all back in. The artist that was coming off stage as we were evacuating, his opener, was Chance the Rapper.

How do you decide who plays it? What goes into making those choices?

Oh, gosh, that could be a whole other interview. A lot of it has to do with process of elimination. Number one, are they available during our time period? You know, we're not like Xcel or Target Center where we have multiple dates on the calendar that are open, we've got twelve days to work with. Number two, will they play outside? Then the list gets much smaller when you get through those two categories. And then it's a matter of working hard to book a diverse lineup that appeals to a lot of different musical tastes. People always ask me: “Is there anybody good this year?” And it depends on what you like. It’s a very subjective question. Just trying to book things that bring in a very wide audience appeal to a lot of different people is the goal.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.